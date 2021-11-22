PHOTOS: Ben & Erin Napier Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

“Home Town” stars Erin and Ben Napier are two of the most beloved HGTV personalities. One of the reasons fans are drawn to the couple is how they interact with each other. The Napiers wed on November 22, 2008. On November 22, 2021, Erin took to Instagram to celebrate their 13th anniversary.

Erin’s Instagram upload featured 10 pictures. The first picture showed the couple holding hands while standing on the altar on their wedding day. The following snap showcased the back of Erin’s wedding dress. The next photo featured her bouquet, and the fourth slide showed the couple dancing together. The fifth slide consisted of a picture of an empty Coca-Cola bottle. The Napiers cut their wedding cake in the sixth shot. The final four photos were taken on Erin and Ben’s trip to New York, shortly after their wedding day.

“13 years ago we became family then went to NYC for Thanksgiving. Every year on our anniversary week, I’m so very thankful for you and the life we’ve made together. Thank you for loving me, @scotsman.co,” shared Erin.

Quite a few social media users flocked to the post’s comments section.

“A very Happy Anniversary to you both ~[clinking glass emoji] [bottle with popping cork emoji] [rose emoji] Your deep love comes across in your shows and is such a pleasure to watch. [smiling face with heart emoji],” wrote a commenter.

“Beautiful pictures… beautiful family [black heart emoji] Happy Anniversary! Here’s to many more [smiling face surrounded by hearts emoji] have a wonderful Thanksgiving [turkey emoji] Love and hugs from Minnesota [black heart emoji],” shared a different fan.

“Congratulations to a magical couple Your example of marriage is a blessing to so many. And, oh,my … could you have ever imagined what these 13 years would hold?! [red heart emoji],” chimed in a third social media user.

Ben Napier Also Shared Pictures From His Wedding Day on Instagram

Ben Napier also uploaded an Instagram post, featuring two photos taken on his wedding day in celebration of his anniversary. The first image showed Erin looking lovingly at Ben. The following snap featured the graphic designer putting on her garter.

“Happy 13th anniversary to the best one of all time. I love you more than ever, @erinapier,” read the caption of the post, uploaded on November 22.

The Napiers Spoke About the Beginning of Their Relationship in 2019

During a September 2019 appearance at Liberty University, the Napiers discussed their relationship. The couple shared that they had made each other’s acquaintance while attending Jones County Junior College. Ben shared that he first saw Erin during his “first week of college.” He revealed that he was immediately attracted to her but soon found out that she was dating someone else. Erin shared, however, that she also had “a crush” on Ben. The pair became close when Erin covered a story about Ben for their college’s yearbook.

“He comes through the yearbook room to talk about the story and we’re inseparable for six days and decide we’ll get married,” said Erin.

Ben revealed that within a week of dating, he admitted his feelings for Erin.

“I said, ‘I’m in love with you and I’m going to marry you one day,’” said Ben.

