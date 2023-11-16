HGTV Gives Update on Future of ‘Married to Real Estate’

HGTV ordered a third season of its hit show “Married to Real Estate” in March 2023. Now, in a November 16 Press Release, the network has chosen a premiere date for the 12-episode third season of the Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson-hosted series.

Despite the original announcement projecting the new season to begin in 2024, the network decided the third season would be ready sooner, with the premiere now set to air on Thursday, December 28, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

According to the network, the premiere episode will see Sherrod and Jackson looking for a home in Roswell, Georgia (just outside of their home in Atlanta) for a couple in need of an office, playroom, and yoga studio. Once a home is found, the couple will go in an renovate to add finishing touches. The press release also teased a look at Sherrod and Jackson’s personal lives this season.

The ‘Married to Real Estate’ Announcement Came on Egypt Sherrod’s Birthday

The network is excited about the new “Married to Real Estate” season, as an HGTV executive said at the time of the series’ season three renewal, “From the beginning, we knew Egypt and Mike would be our next big stars. It’s more than their expertise, passion, and authenticity that make them appealing to our audience, it’s also their aspirational relationship, love of community, and family life.”

Sherrod has two reasons to celebrate this year, as the “Married to Real Estate” news coincided with her 47th birthday.

Sherrod shared a photo of herself to her Instagram page on November 16 with the caption, “It’s my birthday ya’ll! Gratitude for another spin around the sun. 11-16. #scorpiowoman.” Fans and friends alike were quick to send birthday messages to Sherrod in her comment section.

“Happy Birthday EGYPT!!!!! GOOD BLESSINGS TO YOU AND YOURS ALWAYS 🙏🏽” one user wrote.

“Happpy Birthday E 🎊 🎉 🎂 🥳 Love you bunchezzz 🎈” another user added.

“🔥 ❤️ Happy birthday, fellow 🦂 🦂 Scorpio 🥳 🎂 🥳 🎂 may your day be filled with unlimited peace, love, and blessings. Allow nothing to disturb your peace of mind. (Virtual hug)” a third user commented.

Sherrod’s big day comes only days after her husband’s, who celebrated another “spin around the sun” of his own on November 11. Sherrod shared a post on the day filled with photos of her husband. “Give it up for the birthday boy!!! I have known this incredible man for 20 years and he has been consistently the most genuine human I’ve known. His heart is huge, spirit is humble, mind is right, and fit is foiiiiine. Thank GOD he’s mine. Love you to pieces Mike. ❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned the post.

HGTV Surprised Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson With Their Renewal

When HGTV first ordered the third season of “Married to Real Estate”, they surprised Sherrod and Jackson with the news while production was still underway for season two.

In a March 1 Instagram post, the network shared a behind-the-scenes moment while Sherrod and Jackson filmed confessional interviews for season two. During the filming session, the couple’s four-year-old daughter Harper interrupted to show them a picture she had drawn. When she handed over the piece of paper, however, her parents realized it read “Season 3 is a go”. The two were very pleasantly surprised to learn the news.

