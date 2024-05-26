Ben & Erin Napier Wrap Filming HGTV Show

Ben and Erin’s work here is done. HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier have been hard at work on season 3 of their “Home Town” spin-off “Home Town Takeover” since they announced the new season in February 2024.

While the pair have been back and forth between their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, and “Home Town Takeover”‘s season 3 setting of Sebring, Florida, the production company behind the show revealed that the Napier’s had wrapped on their Sebring renovation work in a May 25 post on Instagram.

“And that’s a wrap on season 3 of #hometowntakeover! What an incredible team of great people. The town is amazing and the show will be even better! Congratulations everyone!” RTR Media captioned the post, which featured a shot of Ben, Erin, and the entire production crew.

HGTV Stars React to ‘Home Town Takeover’ Wrapping Season 3

Ben took to the RTR Media comment section to react to the wrap post, writing, “I want to go back! Thanks for all of it!”

Erin reflected on the experience in her Instagram story on May 26, sharing the group shot via a post from one of the production team members, and writing her own caption, “Can’t believe it’s over. What a magical show this will be.”

Another HGTV star, “Revealed” host Veronica Valencia, commented on the RTR Media post after helping on the “Home Town Takeover” season, writing, “Sebring, I love you. 🥹 Some of the best, most creatively fulfilling 7 months of my life. I love this town. I love the people. I love our team. 💙 Til next time! Xx.”

Art Director Katie Nisbett shared her own post on May 26 which included behind-the-scenes footage from throughout the filming process that showed the production and film crews hard at work. “Behind the scenes moments of renovating a whole town. It takes a village, a very talented village! My heart is so happy for the little town of Sebring 🩵 🩵,” Nisbett captioned her post, with Valencia commenting, “I’m not crying…. You’re crying! 😩 Could not have done it without YOU. Seriously. Love you. 💙”

Look Back at Ben & Erin Napier Surprising Sebring With Their ‘Home Town Takeover’

The Napiers first traveled to Sebring, Florida to kickstart the “Takeover” project in February 2024, where they surprised the small town with the news that they had been selected. HGTV shared a video of Ben and Erin on stage delivering the news, with Erin saying, “So we wanted to let you in on a little secret that we have known about for a few months now.”

Ben then joined Erin as the couple announced, “You might like to know, Sebring, Florida, you’re getting a Home Town Takeover!”

According to the network’s caption, the new season of “Takeover” will follow along as the Napiers, “with the help of a slew of all-star experts, will tackle several renovation projects across homes, local businesses and public spaces in the historic lakeside town. The goal of the projects will be to amplify the town’s charm, build community pride and make Sebring a must-visit destination.”

The new season of “Home Town Takeover” is expected to premiere in early 2025.

