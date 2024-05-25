Ben Napier Details ‘Cryptic Post’ With Full Explanation

HGTV’s ‘Home Town’ aired a Mother’s Day special on May 12 full of surprises, as Ben and Erin Napier gifted their friend, employee, and former client Aly a nursery for her coming addition. Not only that, Ben took the opportunity to surprise Erin with something she’d wanted for a long time, a greenhouse.

“We want our girls to grow up learning about loving gardening, like taking seeds and sunshine and growing food,” Ben explained in the episode.

While Ben teased the surprise in a May 11 Instagram post filled with vague photos making reference to the Mother’s Day episode, on May 24 he followed it up with photos of the finished garden and greenhouse, deciding to let fans in on some of the details behind his handiwork.

Ben Napier Details Garden & Greenhouse Spaces

“Let’s talk about @erinapier’s garden and greenhouse. I’m gonna spend the next few days posting details about it. Consider it the follow up to my cryptic post before the #MothersDay episode.

Today, I want to tell you about the stone,” Ben wrote in his post’s caption. “I’ve never been to the UK, but it will happen one day. The homes in the Scottish and English countryside always feature these beautiful gardens and farms with stacked stone walls. I spent 2 years gathering everything I wanted to use to build. These stones are from the Ozark mountains, but I found them on #FacebookMarketplace in #Brooklyn. Not that Brooklyn, the Brooklyn outside of [Camp Shelby, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi]. Now, I am not a #freemason, but I just kept positioning them over time until they felt nice and sturdy. More posts coming, but let me know what yall want to know about? #EnglishCountryGarden.”

Fans were delighted by Ben’s surprise, and happy to receive some additional information about it from the “Home Town” star.

“Erin and your two daughters Have the best husband and daddy in the world,” one user commented on Ben’s post.

“This build was lovely!! Too bad it wasn’t a true surprise due to Erin showing up 🤣 😩 And too funny that Mae wanted to know where the beds were! She wanted to live there! 😊,” another fan added.

“@erinapier is one lucky gal to have some one love her so completely that you built her something so beautiful with such thoughtfulness. Nice @scotsman.co,” a third fan wrote.

Ben Napier Tried His Hand at Racing

While fans were watching Ben surprise Erin with a greenhouse on screen, the real-life Napiers were off in Sebring, Florida filming for the third season of “Home Town Takeover”.

Erin shared a photo of Ben tagged at the Sebring International Raceway on May 23. With Ben suited up and donning a pair of aviator-style sunglasses, Erin wrote in her caption, “he writes letters to his wife and daughters every morning – ask me how i know 😍 (also, drives fast) photo by @enzo.nostromo.”

Fans will have to wait until “Home Town Takeover” airs, but Ben is just as excited about his trip to the race track as his wife, as he shared another action shot of him walking on the track on May 22, writing, “Maybe the coolest photo ever taken of me? @erinapier agrees. Can’t wait for y’all to see this.”

