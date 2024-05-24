Jenny Marrs Reveals Original Title for ‘Fixer to Fabulous’

HGTV star Jenny Marrs is looking back on her start with the network. The “Fixer to Fabulous” host shared a look back at the show’s original pilot episode from seven years ago, back when it was going by another title, in a May 23 Instagram post.

“TimeHop reminded me that we started this wildly unexpected ride with HGTV seven years ago today. We filmed the pilot episode of what was then called ‘Almost Home’ during the summer of 2017 (look at my BABIES! And Dave’s beard 😆). We renovated our friend’s home and thought that would be that. Never expecting to be here, years later, filming season six,” Jenny wrote in her post’s caption.

Take a look at Jenny’s clip from “Almost Home”, which shows her and Dave (with a full beard) getting their children ready for school ahead of their wor, below.

The Marrs Family Didn’t Aspire to TV Fame

Jenny went on to share more of how her family landed their show in her post’s caption, writing, “In the spirit of full transparency, we didn’t want to be a part of a television show. We didn’t want to lose privacy and expose ourselves to criticism. We didn’t want to alter our children’s lives or impact our already full schedules. Yet, we knew that adoption and our non-profit work through The Berry Farm—two things we are passionate about—could be highlighted through a television show. We knew that if God gave us a platform to share, more lives could be impacted and changed. So we said yes.”

Fans were thrilled, despite their initial hesitance, that the Marrs family went through with their show. One user wrote, “😭 😭 😭 those babies!!! 😍 The days when they were smaller and Dave’s beard was bigger 😂 We love you ALL!!!! 🤍 🤍 🤍 🤍.”

“Love love your show!!!! You two are just the best to watch and my husband and I love your show. There are really not many like you creating the home renovation shows that feel genuine and we love your show for that.”

The Marrs family was just as happy with their decision, as Jenny finished her caption with, “What a wild, wild ride it has been. We have met so many amazing families and have heard incredible stories of how our little show has brought joy and shines a light in this world. It’s incredible and impossible to wrap our heads around. We are immensely grateful for this opportunity and still can’t believe God chose us to do this work. 🤍”

Jenny Marrs Also Looked Back on Their Sizzle Reel

Before filming a pilot, the Marrs family had to film a sizzle reel for their new show, or a shortened version of the pilot to give the network a sense of what their show might look like.

Jenny looked back on the family’s sizzle reel for “Almost Home” in an April 20 Instagram post, writing, “Eight years ago, we welcomed two camera operators, a sound guy, a producer and a production assistant into our home and into our lives for two days. They essentially followed us around as we worked and then interviewed us as we sat on our front porch swing telling them about our family and the work we do renovating historic homes in our small town of Bentonville, Arkansas.

“We found out yesterday that our show was nominated for an Emmy award (🤯) and, while that is pretty cool, it’s mostly just a chance to celebrate our peeps. […] We’ll find out who wins the category in June but, in my mind, we already won. 🏆 🤍”

