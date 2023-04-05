HGTV Announces ‘Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa’ Season 3 Premiere Date & Time

Tarek El Moussa returns to coach more “amateur flippers” when “Flipping 101” returns with all-new episodes on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times, HGTV announced in a press release. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

“During the fresh episodes, Tarek will teach novice renovators how to turn a profit and avoid the pitfalls most flipping newcomers face,” according to the series description.

The series debuted in 2020 and garnered more than 17 million viewers during its freshman season, HGTV reported. El Moussa rose to fame on “Flip or Flop,” starring alongside his ex-wife Christina Hall. The former couple share two kids – daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7. He and wife Heather Rae Young welcomed their son Tristan in January 2023.

The season premiere will see the real estate expert step in to help a trio of house flippers – brothers Erik and Bryan and their friend Mike, HGTV teased in a press release.

“After their first two flips yielded middling profits that they split three ways, the trio is hoping for better results on their latest house in Los Alamitos, California,” according to the episode description. “When neighborhood comps point to another potential low profit, they call on Tarek for guidance. Tarek discovers that Erik and Bryan’s constant arguing and miscommunication is about as turbulent as the real estate market, it’s up to him to keep their business strong and their friendships intact.”

Tarek El Moussa Signed a Multi-Year Deal With HGTV in 2022

The return of “Flipping 101” comes a little more than a year after El Moussa and Hall signed multi-year deals with HGTV.

“Tarek and Christina are an important part of the HGTV programming strategy with their magnetic personalities and the real estate savvy that it takes to make consistently profitable renovation and design decisions,” HGTV Executive Jane Latman said in a press release at the time. “We’re excited for the future and now their millions of fans can look forward to more great star-powered content.”

“Flip or Flop” may have ended, but the former spouses star in solo series. Hall stars in “Christina on the Coast” and “Christina in the Country.” In addition to “Flipping 101,” El Moussa also stars alongside his wife in the new HGTV series, “The Flipping El Moussas.”

Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Join Forces in ‘The Flipping El Moussas’

El Moussa introduced Young to his world of flipping in the new HGTV docuseries, “The Flipping El Moussas.” She is no stranger to real estate, selling luxury properties on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset.”

“She helps him make strategic choices with her deep knowledge of luxury real-estate to attract upscale buyers,” HGTV explained in a press release. “Tarek will keep everything on budget and on schedule by following his ‘four Fs of flipping’ — find it, fund it, fix it and flip it – to make each flip a success.”

The 10-episode season premiered in March 2023.

“We are ecstatic that we will flip some next-level homes in spectacular locations, all while getting to spend more time together as a family,” El Moussa said in the press releasing announcing the series. Young added, “We’ll have some battles of budget versus design choices, but in the end it will make us stronger in business and in life as we navigate our busy lives as we await our new baby boy.”

