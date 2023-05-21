Ben Napier Is ‘Lookin Fresh’ in Childhood Throwback

Ben Napier is throwing it back to his childhood, sharing an old school photo on Instagram. Propped up against a Laurel Mercantile mug, the wallet-sized picture features a younger version of the HGTV star donning a blue Bugle Boy shirt and oversized glasses.

“That time I showed up to picture day knowing I was gonna stunt cause I’d just gotten new eyeglasses just like my granddaddy’s,” Ben captioned the post. “Lookin fresh to death with my #BugleBoy shirt tucked in. #4eyes #specsappeal”

The “Home Town” host rose to fame alongside his wife, Erin, renovating houses around their community of Laurel, Mississippi. His fellow network stars were quick to comment on the nostalgic image.

“I had that same shirt! 😂” commented Mikel Welch. “Scott’s Vacation House Rules” star Scott McGillivray added, “👏👏👏.”

Ben Napier Shared the ‘Cool’ Meaning Behind His Glasses

Responding to a compliment, the woodworker explained the sweet reason behind his choice in spectacles.

“Cool glasses even today!!” one follower commented. Ben responded, “I seriously chose them because they looked like my grandpa and I thought he was so cool.”

His other followers joined in the casual ribbing and shared their own childhood memories.

“Forgot all about bugle boy shirts. That’s a flashback,” wrote one fan. Bugle Boy was a men’s and boys’ fashion brand that launched in the late 1970s, gaining popularity for its denim looks. The company declared bankruptcy in 2001.

“Pimpin’ ain’t easy,” quipped a commenter. Another person added, “Straight heat.”

Ben Napier Revitalizes Fort Morgan, Colorado on ‘Home Town Takeover’

The Napiers returned for season 2 of “Home Town Takeover,” partnering with Dave and Jenny Marrs to renovate Fort Morgan, Colorado.

In the series, the couples “mobilize 10 all-star HGTV and Food Network talent to help complete 18 renovation projects across homes, local businesses and public spaces,” HGTV announced in a press release. “The goal for the renovations, which range from refreshing a local bowling alley and revitalizing a public park to sprucing up the downtown business district and updating homes of local heroes, will be to amplify the town’s charm, build community pride and catapult Fort Morgan into a new era of limitless potential.”

Ben and Erin focused on community projects, while the “Fixer to Fabulous” stars transformed residential and business projects.

On Instagram, the Napiers revealed a giant fishing lure they made for a grain bin billboard was their favorite project throughout the season. “It was really fun because we based it on a lure that my dad has that my grandfather gave him,” Erin explained in the clip. “We made it an exact replica. It was really, really fun. We geeked out on it.”

The “Home Town Kickstart” stars transformed a grain bin along the highway into a billboard. They had it painted with a mural of a fish jumping out of a stream and the slogan, “Get hooked on Fort Morgan.” In the preview, Ben installs their replica lure ahead of the fish’s mouth.

“We sort of spent way too much time on this fishing lure that people are going to be driving by at 70 miles an hour,” Ben quipped in the video.

The fishing lure will be featured in the May 21, 2023 episode, “Get Hooked on Fort Morgan.”

