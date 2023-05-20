Alison Victoria Calls Season 4 of ‘Windy City Rehab’ a ‘Fresh Start’

Alison Victoria promises “Windy City Rehab” fans will get to see her true self in the upcoming season. She spoke with People about returning to her HGTV show after recent legal woes.

“For me, it’s such a fresh start after going through so much and feeling…this breath of fresh air,” Victoria told People. She added, “They’re going to see the version of me that I’ve always been, that unfortunately was completely clouded by the stress and anxiety of multiple lawsuits and a pandemic and not knowing what was going to happen next.”

The 41-year-old confirmed to People that she no longer speaks to her former co-star, developer Donovan Eckhardt. The former business partners faced stop work orders and fraud lawsuits, eventually cutting ties over money mismanagement, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The outlet reported that Eckhardt had his license suspended for working without permits.

Victoria’s legal woes left her “reevaluating” her career, explaining to People that she was unsure if she even wanted to film the show anymore. As she told the outlet, she took a month-long break in 2022, heading off to Paris.

“I was like, ‘Okay, everybody has to leave me alone. I’m not going to take work calls. I’m just going to relax. I’m going to go walk the streets of Paris, and I’m going to shop,” Victoria told People. “And the first trip that I made in Paris, the day I landed, was to my favorite place, which is the Paris Flea Market. I started to find all these pieces, and then I started to realize that this is what I’m supposed to do.”

After her “aha” moment, Victoria told People that film crews arrived within a week of calling production.

“I love being able to show people how to push through and persevere and to just be patient, which is something I’ve learned,” she told People. “I wasn’t the most patient person in the world. I realized through everything I went through that I can only focus on the things I can control.”

Alison Victoria Will ‘Overcome Every Renovation Obstacle’ in Season 4

Victoria is breathing new life into historic homes when “Windy City Rehab” returns with eight new episodes on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

“Empowered by her deep expertise and business savvy, Alison will overcome every renovation obstacle to deliver innovative and gorgeous homes for her clients located in the Windy City and beyond,” according to the season description.

People reports that this season will include renovations in Paris, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

“When I walk in the homes, most of the history has been stripped out. For me, it feels like it’s my job to put it back in,” Victoria told People. “And so it’s like taking these really historic pieces from wherever I find them, breathing new life into them and then in turn breathing new life into the spaces and creating a new history for the pieces.”

She originally created the series to give a behind-the-scenes look at the business, telling People that “there are no smoke and mirrors.” But while the work can be grueling, she explained to the outlet that it is worth it for the reveals.

“It’s so emotional. And it’s so beautiful at the end of some of these when you’re letting them back into their homes and you’re just being flooded with love and emotion,” the “Rock the Block” alum told People. “I love that part of my job.”

Alison Victoria Renovates Her ‘Dream Home’ in Upcoming Spinoff

Victoria will soon be her own client, transforming her Chicago office into “her very own dream home,” HGTV announced in a press release. “Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home” is slated to premiere in summer 2023.

“After securing approvals to rezone the space as residential, Alison will stretch her design and renovation skills like never before to create a spectacular retreat complete with a custom chef’s kitchen, great room, primary suite, gym, theater and all-season courtyard and spa,” according to the series description.

The “Battle on the Beach” alum will transform the 6,700-square-foot property, built in 1927, over the course of three episodes, the network revealed in a press release.

“Alison inspires legions of fans with her endless creativity and smart renovations in Windy City Rehab, so for her to take us behind-the-scenes on her own home adventure is a huge win for the network,” HGTV Executive Loren Ruch said in a press release. “We have no doubt that she will draw millions of viewers to watch her take on her most personal renovation ever.”

