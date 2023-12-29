Keith Bynum Cracks Up at Fan Response to His Latest Find

Is HGTV star Keith Bynum seeing a glimpse into his future? The “Bargain Block” star shared a photo of his latest thrift store find to his Instagram story on December 28, and fans couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the designer himself.

“I love this so much. Found him at a thrift store up north the other day. He’s so happy/kind,” Bynum captioned the photo of his find, a small statue of an old man standing up straight and holding a cane. The man is wearing a robe and has a full beard around his smiling mouth.

“He looks like You ☺️,” one fan replied to his story. Bynum shared a screenshot of this reply on the next slide of his story, writing “Lol y’all are funny. I hope to be as happy at 100!” over the screenshot.

Bynum shared more fan responses to his story in later slides, with users saying, “Reminds me of you-sweet face! 👍🏽😉,” “Looks like you might look at 90 😊. Happy and satisfied,” and “You in the future.”

Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Spent the Holidays in Northern Michigan

Besides searching around local thrift stores, Bynum and his fiancé/”Bargain Block” co-host Evan Thomas spent their Christmas holiday together in northern Michigan.

“Merry Christmas! It’s been another wild, busy year, but it’s nice to wind down in quiet northern Michigan. Time to open some gifts and get cooking 😍. Hope everyone has a lovely day! What’s your go to Christmas meal? 🤔” Thomas captioned a shared post from the two hosts on December 25.

The post included photos and videos of the couple on the beach watching the sunset. They were accompanied by their dog Belle and their friend Eddie.

Fans in the comment section shared holiday wishes to the couple, with users writing, “Merry Christmas to the best 🔨 hitting decorating house flipping team ❤️” and “Merry Christmas you guys, enjoy your downtime! Can’t wait for the new season.”

Bynum and Thomas first shared their purchase of a northern Michigan home on social media in late August 2023. “We’re the proud new owners of an up north place! To say we’re excited is a massive understatement lol #northernmichigan #puremichigan,” Bynum captioned an August 31 post that featured photos of the couple’s second home.

Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Finished Their Home Renovation in 2023

Between filming their show, competing in a new season of “Rock the Block” (which will premiere in March 2024), and all their other offscreen work, Bynum and Thomas are ending what was a very busy 2023.

One project that the couple got to finish during the year was their home renovation in Detroit. Bynum first shared the news that the couple was wrapping up an addition to their home in September 2023, and by October fans got to see the four-month process in a one-hour episode of “Bargain Block”.

“Our house was such a special project because we’ve lived here long enough to know what we wanted in a forever home. Getting to see our vision come to life was amazing. It was a lot of hard work but it was so worth it,” Bynum wrote in an October 27 post featuring photos of the finished home.

