HGTV Stars React to Bryan Baeumler’s Sentimental Update

Time is flying by for HGTV stars Sarah and Bryan Baeumler. The “Renovation Island” stars met in high school, though they didn’t begin dating until 2001, getting married and having children years later. Now, they are looking back as they celebrate the birthday of their oldest son, Quintyn.

“Brought this thing home 19 years ago today. It’s been eating everything in the fridge and getting bigger ever since!! So far it’s stolen my fish, my tools, my truck, my boat, my motorbike, my plane…and my heart,” Bryan captioned a January 25 Instagram post featuring photos of Quintyn throughout his life, from newborn to today.

“You make me so proud to be your Dad every single day Quintyn,” Bryan added, “You’re a great big brother to your siblings, a kind, gentle, adventurous and old soul, a dedicated athlete, a budding entrepreneur…and now, a Man. Happy Birthday Q, we love you more than you’ll understand until you have your own little Man one day. #HappyBirthday #19 #TimeFlies #YouOweMe$20 ♥️ 🎂.”

Fans & Friends Wish Quintyn Baeumler a Happy Birthday

Fans and some of the Baeumlers’ fellow HGTV stars took to Bryan’s comment section to share their own birthday messages with Quintyn.

“HBD!” “Rock the Block” host Ty Pennington wrote, while Bryan and Sarah’s “Rock the Block” season 4 competitor Michel Smith Boyd added, “HBD Q!”

“19?! Wow! HBD!” Sherry Holmes from “Holmes Family Rescue” wrote.

“Happy birthday! I haven’t met this Baum yet!” Taniya Nayak from “Battle on the Beach” commented.

“It’s not often in this day and age to hear a man bestow manhood on his son. Thank you for sharing your meaningful, adventurous relationship with the world,” one fan wrote.

“Unbelievable to watch him grow up on TV. Where has the time gone? 🇨🇦” another fan shared.

Sarah had her own message for Quintyn, which she shared in a January 25 post of her own, writing, “We are beyond proud of you @quintynbaeumler and the hard work and passion you put towards everything you do. You’ve always been such a gentle soul and your kindness radiates in everything you do. Watching you guide your younger siblings is nothing short of amazing. ❤️ I hope you embrace every moment of this exciting year, learn from every experience, and never lose that infectious enthusiasm that makes you who you are.”

Sarah’s birthday tribute to Quintyn is not her first post dedicated to him this month, as the “Battle on the Beach” judge shared a look at her son’s first business venture in a January 12 post.

“Proud Mum moment – sharing a glimpse into Q’s first entrepreneurial adventure @kantoorclub, a designated executive lounge at Wellington International [where he competes in horse shows]. It’s the perfect spot to relax and enjoy the show, with complementary wifi and of course, snacks and drinks – something no show is complete without! 😉,” Sarah wrote alongside photos of Quintyn’s new lounge space.

“We’re incredibly proud of Q and the fantastic work he’s done with @kantoorclub. So, if you find yourself in the Wellington area, we’d love for you to come check it out (this is one of the nicest mobile offices I’ve ever worked in!),” she added in her caption.

