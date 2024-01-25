Dave Marrs Shares Sentimental Tribute to Wife Jenny

HGTV stars Dave and Jenny Marrs have had a busy year, with work on their television show “Fixer to Fabulous”, a planned spinoff “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano”, and the release of Jenny’s first book “House + Love = Home” all on top of raising five children.

The Marrses will take any chance to pause and celebrate the big moments in their life, and Dave did just that when he shared a January 24 tribute post for his wife on her 45th birthday.

“Please help me wish @jennymarrs a happy happy birthday!!!! This woman is the glue of our family. She is a daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, business owner, author, partner in life, and friend. She is my best friend. Somehow she manages all of these hats beautifully! I can’t imagine the journey of this life without her by my side. Love you Jenny Marrs,” Dave captioned his post.

Dave Marrs Celebrates Jenny’s Birthday

Dave’s post included six photos of his wife over the past year. The post starts with Jenny holding her book and smiling to the camera while backstage waiting to be interviewed for “The Today Show”. The other photos show her holding her book in a bookstore, on set for “Fixer to Fabulous”, at their show’s season 5 premiere party, and across the ocean in Italy.

“Thank you, babe! I love you and this life of ours SO MUCH ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️!!!” Jenny commented.

Fans of the Marrses alike flocked to Dave’s post to share their own well wishes for Jenny in his comment section as well.

“Happy Birthday Beautiful Mom, Wife and Phenomenal Woman 🎂 🎈 🎁 🎁 🎁 🎁 🎂 🎂,” one fan wrote.

“Happy Birthday @jennymarrs I hope you get a day to unwind. It appears you work very hard. You seem like such a sweetheart 💕,” another fan added.

“How can I not wish Jenny a Happy Birthday! My wife and I always loved you & Dave. So, to Jenny, I wish you a healthy & happy Birthday! 🫶🏻 🎂 🤡 💐 🙏 🍰,” a third fan commented.

HGTV star and “Rock the Block” host Ty Pennington also chimed into Dave’s comment section, leaving Jenny a simple “HBD!” message.

Jenny Marrs Shares a Birthday With 2 of the Marrs Family Farm Animals

Jenny isn’t the only member of the Marrs family who celebrates her birthday on January 24, as she shared last year in an Instagram post on her birthday.

“I went to bed last night praying for several of my closest friends who are walking through deep valleys of grief and loss and pain. And, I woke up to new life here on the farm. Grief and joy. Sorrow and celebration,” Jenny wrote in her caption. In the video post, she went outside and taped two newborn lambs taking some of their first steps in her family’s yard.

“I’m in my slippers in the pasture because there’s twin babies on my birthday!” Jenny said off-screen while filming the new additions.

