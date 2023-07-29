Bryan Baeumler Shows Off ‘Stunning’ Views From Cross-Country Vacation

HGTV’s “Renovation Island” star Bryan Baeumler has left the Bahamas behind for a while, in favor of another island. The HGTV host and “Rock the Block” alumnus has been spending the Summer exploring different corners of his home country, Canada, and bringing fans along for the ride on social media.

In his latest post from July 26, Baeumler brought his followers with him to an island in Newfoundland, on the East coast of Canada, called Random Island. Baeumler’s post included a video time-lapse of the morning fog and clouds clearing away over the water.

Baeumler captioned his post, “Morning coffee views and natural silence in beautiful Deer Harbour, Newfoundland,” and tagged the company GypsySea Adventure Tours, which offers boat charters, zodiac tours, seaside yoga, and kayak rentals.

Bryan Baeumler Has Been Exploring His Home Country

Fans were quick to chime into Baeumler’s post and appreciate the landscape views that he shared with them.

“Simply stunning b’y! There’s just no place like Newfoundland ❤️” one user commented.

“Pretty cool. Glad you’re enjoying more of our beautiful country. It’s like getting postcards for all of us armchair travellers. ❤️” a second fan added.

“You truly picked the best time to come to Newfoundland! Doesn’t get better than that!🌞” a third fan commented.

“You’ve had quite the summer traveling. I love seeing your posts. I bet your family in Florida misses you though.” another fan wrote.

Newfoundland is not Baeumler’s first stop this Summer, as the “Battle on the Beach” judge has been posting all throughout Canada. Baeumler spent some time in May and June 2023 around the Georgian Bay in Ontario, Canada, with his youngest two children Lincoln, 12, and Josephine “Jojo,” 10. The family went wake surfing and enjoyed quiet time together in the same place where Baeumler spent his Summers growing up.

On July 8, Baeumler shared a photo of a boat in the water in Cape Breton, an island just off of Nova Scotia, one day before he took off for Newfoundland. Over the next few weeks, he shared multiple landscape (and seascape) photos from Newfoundland, including one of a real-life iceberg floating in the ocean.

Bryan Baeumler Takes Place in Longstanding Tradition

While on Newfoundland (which many locals refer to as “The Rock”), Baeumler got to take part in a local tradition that dates back to the 1970s, the screech-in ceremony. According to the CBC, the typical screech-in ceremony involves visitors to the island (called “come from aways” or CFAs for short) reciting a saying, eating a piece of bologna, kissing a codfish, and then topping it all off by taking a shot of Screech rum. The CBC reports that the tradition began when one man was brainstorming ideas for activities to do when the Canadian Teachers’ Federation conference came to the Rock.

“If you know, you know. Yes B’y [local slang for ‘Buddy’],” Baeumler captioned his July 16 Instagram post, which included a photo of a certificate that shows that he completed the ceremony and is now an honorary Newfoundlander.

READ NEXT: HGTV Makes Decision on Future of ‘The Flipping El Moussas’