Sarah Baeumler Makes Her ‘Dream’ Come True

HGTV host Sarah Baeumler is celebrating her accomplishments after taking one of her businesses “From dream to reality.” The “Renovation Island” host and “Rock the Block” season 4 contestant shared a July 25 Instagram post reflecting on the success of her lifestyle brand’s first-ever pop-up shop, at Stackt Toronto.

“Our first pop-up shop has been an incredible journey and we’re so grateful for everyone who joined us on this adventure! As we reach the final days with our location at Stackt Market, we want to thank each one of you for your support,” Baeumler wrote in her post’s caption of the pop-up, which began in May and closes this Sunday, July 30. The photos of Baeumler’s pop-up showed a variety of products, including bowls, towels, vases, robes, cutting boards, and plenty of other items for sale.

Stackt Market in Toronto, Ontario, Canada is North America’s largest marketplace made entirely out of reused shipping containers, which Baeumler showed off in one photo from her latest post.

Sarah Baeumler Reflects on Another Family Business

Fans were very encouraging of Baeumler’s lifestyle pop-up shop in her comments section, with one user writing, “Congratulations!! I’ll take one of everything!! ❤️” and another calling out her husband and HGTV co-star Bryan Baeumler by writing, “Sarah you need to do these across the Country in all Capitals & major cities & get @bryanbaeumler to help ya as he is up to nothing this summer 🤣”.

While Sarah is very grateful to all the fans and followers who supported her pop-up (both in person and with their encouragement over social media), the HGTV star was also looking back at one of her family’s biggest undertakings in another Instagram post from July 24.

“From the first day we arrived @caerulamar 6 years ago to present day… Reflecting on the most incredible journey our family has embarked on 🤍” Sarah captioned her post.

Caerula Mar Club is the Bahamian resort that Sarah and Bryan Baeumler purchased and spent years renovating and redesigning as was documented on their HGTV show “Renovation Island” (which went by the name “Island of Bryan” on HGTV Canada where it first aired). Fans watched as the Baeumlers lived in the Bahamas with their family while working on bringing the resort to life and after some setbacks from Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 Pandemic, the resort is now up and running.

Sarah’s post made some fans nostalgic for the Baeumler’s early days in the Bahamas, and shocked others with how long its been since “Renovation Island” began.

“Absolutely an amazing transformation & have loved watching all of the had work blossom, incredible job! 🙌 🔥 👏” one user wrote.

“Wow – hard to believe it’s been 6 years since your Bahamian adventure started. It’s been fun watching your family grow. 👏👏” another fan commented.

Bryan Baeumler is Ready for a New Adventure

Sarah isn’t the only Baeumler with their own project, as Bryan recently shared the news that his HGTV Canada competition series “Renovation Resort” (which he co-hosts with Scott McGillivray) was picked up to air on HGTV in the United States under the name “Renovation Resort Showdown”. The series premiered on Sunday, July 23, at 9 p.m. Eastern, and in a format not too far off from “Rock the Block”, will follow four design duos as they are given seven weeks and a $100,000 budget to add as much value as possible to one of four identical lakefront cabins. The winning team will take home a $100,000 cash prize.

