Bryan & Sarah Baeumler Get Ready for Next Adventure

HGTV stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler are not afraid to take risks, having proved that when they purchased and renovated a Bahamian resort in their series “Renovation Resort”. Now that their resort, Caerula Mar, is fully up and running, however, the Baeumlers are looking for their next adventure, and Sarah teased that they may be getting to work on it soon.

In a January 11 Instagram post, Sarah shared a throwback photo of herself and Bryan with their children Quintyn, Charlotte, Lincoln, and Jojo. “Here’s one for the memory book….@bryanbaeumler you have always loved a choose your own adventure book and now it’s time for us to write the next chapter 😉,” Sarah captioned her post.

Fans Ask Bryan & Sarah Baeumler for Hints About Their Next Chapter

Sarah’s Instagram caption caught fans’ attention, and the excitement was heightened when Bryan commented on his wife’s post to write, “I feel like we’re about to do something crazy… 🤔.”

One fan replied to Bryan, writing, “spill the [beans]!” but Bryan kept his lips sealed, responding, “not a chance 😜 😂.”

“Can you please give us, USA fans get a bigger hint? This looks like another house possibly in the Bahama’s or Key West based on architecture!” one fan commented, with another fan clarifying, “This picture is from when they bought the Resort in the Bahamas. You can tell by the kids being so young and Sara’s comment about ‘one for the memory book.’ I think they are selling it.”

“Please tell me there will be more island of Bryan! We miss the show, even my kid was hooked on your show. 😂” one fan wrote. Many fans echoed the sentiment that they would like to see more episodes of “Island of Bryan” (the title of “Renovation Island” on HGTV Canada).

“Watching your family grow and blossom has been the greatest. Hope the US fans are part of your next crazy adventure. God bless your beautiful family,” a third fan wrote.

“Can’t wait to hear what the next adventure will be! 😍” a fourth user added.

Bryan & Sarah Baeumler Are Returning to ‘Rock the Block’

Although the Baeumlers didn’t announce any new projects to their eager fans, Sarah did share another teaser at more to come in a January 5 post, writing, “2024 is shaping up to be an exciting year of new design projects, a special birthday for my hubby, and some television fun! Let’s do this 🤩.”

One project of the Baeumlers that has been confirmed is a return to the hit HGTV competition show “Rock the Block”, which is set to premiere in March 2024. The Baeumlers are competing against three other teams of past contestants, all of whom are looking for a shot at redemption. Their competition consists of Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas from “Bargain Block”, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis from “Unsellable Houses”, and the Baeumler’s fellow season four contestants Page Turner and Mitch Glew from “Fix My Flip”.

