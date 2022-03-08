‘Celebrity IOU’ Season 3 Premiere Date & Time: When Will It Be Released?

Celebrities are once again giving back to the important people in their lives with the help of Drew and Jonathan Scott. HGTV announced “Celebrity IOU” will return for its third season on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

“Drew and I pinch ourselves every day because we have the incredible honor of helping the people who we’ve admired make something special happen for generous people who had a significant impact on their lives,” Jonathan said in a press release.

“Hearing the incredible stories of gratitude never gets old,” added Drew. “We’re always inspired by these celebrities wanting to be completely hands-on with the renovations. This series is extra special.”

Premiering in 2020, “Celebrity IOU” has seen the likes of Brad Pitt, Viola Davis and Kris Jenner complete renovations for their family and friends.

The fan-favorite twins will be joined by eight new actors, rappers and comedians. According to a press release, “Girls Trip” actress Tiffany Haddish will kick off the season by giving back to her best friend of 20 years. The renovation will feature “a spacious new kitchen and living area where her family can gather and a luxurious spa-like bathroom.”

This season’s other stars are Anthony Anderson, Halle Berry, Snoop Dogg, Lisa Kudrow, Howie Mandel, John C. Reilly and Ali Wong.

“Customized renovations throughout the season include turning a barren basement into an entertainer’s dream, creating a next-level backyard retreat with a high-end outdoor kitchen, and converting a lackluster bachelor pad into a modern showplace,” according to HGTV’s announcement.

Twelve additional episodes are slated for later in the year.

Melissa McCarthy & Her Cousin to Star in Their Own Series

After appearing together on “Celebrity IOU,” Melissa McCarthy will once again team up with her cousin Jenna Perusich for their new series “The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich.”

The show will follow the pair “as they learn the heartwarming stories of exceptional people who were nominated for a home reno by their loved ones,” according to HGTV. “After that, the duo roll up their sleeves, grab sledgehammers, revamp rooms and astonish unsuspecting homeowners with remarkable reveals.”

“When my cousin Jenna and I did ‘Celebrity IOU’ for her parents, we saw first-hand what a positive impact a home renovation can have,” McCarthy said in a Scott Brothers Entertainment press release. “In a world where so much emphasis is on the negative, we wanted to show how amazingly kind people can truly be. The Great Giveback will introduce you to some remarkable people who have given so much of themselves to others. We can’t wait to shine the light on them. Also, if I gut another room in my house, Ben will leave me.”

The six-episode series will premiere on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

Ant Anstead Hosts the Spinoff ‘Celebrity IOU Joyride’

Car experts Ant Anstead and Cristy Lee teamed up to host the “Celebrity IOU” spinoff, “Celebrity IOU Joyride.” It premiered in August 2021.

The series allowed six celebrities “to celebrate those who have been integral to their lives and instrumental in helping them get to where they are today,” according to the press release. The stars in season 1 were Renee Zellweger, Mary J. Blige, Tony Hawk, Octavia Spencer, James Marsden and Danny Trejo.

