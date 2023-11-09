Jenny Marrs Takes Fans Inside ‘Surreal’ ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Premiere Party

HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” returned for its 16-episode fifth season on Tuesday, November 7, at 8 p.m. Eastern. Hosts Jenny and Dave Marrs pulled out all the stops to celebrate the occasion.

“Last night was a surreal, magical, blur of a night — a big, beautiful celebration of the culmination of a long year of hard work. I can’t begin to thank our community, our friends and our amazing team for the love we felt,” Jenny wrote in the caption of a November 8 Instagram post.

In the post, Jenny shared photos of an over-the-top balloon display and huge signs that read “#FixertoFab”. They also had a red carpet and step-and-repeat where they took photos with their children, some members of their film crew, and other invitees.

Jenny & Dave Marrs Rented Out a Movie Theater to Screen the ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Premiere

The premiere event was held at Skylight Cinema, a movie theater in the Marrses’ hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas. Another photo in Jenny’s post showed her and Dave standing at the front of the theater giving a speech before the episode aired. The rows of seats were full of fans, friends, and family who couldn’t wait to get a look at the new season.

Many fans also took to the comment section to share their love for the show with Jenny and Dave.

“Yes!!! Celebrating with you all is the easiest thing!! 🤍 We love you BIG and so proud of you guys!! 💕💕” one user wrote.

“Loved last night’s episode ❤️ You and Dave never cease to amaze me with the beautiful renovations that you do. 🥰 Much love for you, Dave and the crew, 😘” another user added.

“I watched it with my sister visiting from Canada. She hadn’t seen the show before. She just loved your beautiful choices for the English cottage. She’s hooked now ❤️❤️” a third user shared.

HGTV shared a clip from the premiere episode on its Instagram page on November 7. The clip showed Dave and Jenny finding out that the crawl space of the home they were renovating was flooded with water. This was causing the floorboards above to sag, making the home less safe.

Jenny Marrs Previews Her New Book for Her Friends

In addition to the “Fixer to Fabulous” premiere, November will see the launch of Jenny Marrs first-ever book. “House + Love = Home” hits shelves nationwide on November 14, but Jenny gave some of her friends an advanced copy earlier this month.

In a November 6 Instagram post, Jenny shared a video montage from a weekend outing with seven of her closest girlfriends who have “spent the first weekend of November together for as long as I can remember.”

In the video, all of Jenny’s friends are all holding an advanced copy of her new book. She went on to add in the caption, “the fact that we were together just a week before my book launches into the world certainly doesn’t feel like a coincidence. These girls have cheered me on from the very beginning of this writing journey. They called and texted and left [voice] messages of encouragement as I wrote and doubted myself and wrote and doubted again.”

