Chelsea Houska’s Dad Makes Cameo on New Show

Chelsea Houska’s new HGTV show is a family affair. The former “Teen Mom 2” star’s new home renovation show “Down Home Fab” features Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, as they make over homes in the Sioux Falls, South Dakota area. In the January 23 episode (titled “Cozy Sophisticated”), Houska included another family member in filming when her father, Randy Houska, joined the couple on screen.

Randy came to deliver a 225-pound sink that Chelsea ordered for her and Cole’s clients Jenny and Neil’s new kitchen.

Randy Houska is Set to Make Several More Appearances

During his appearance on “Down Home Fab”, Chelsea asked her father Randy if he was proud of her, to which he jokingly replied, “A little bit.”

Later in the episode, Chelsea and Cole went to Randy’s wife, Rita’s, home decor store to shop for bold and unique touches to add to Jenny and Neil’s home, per the homeowners’ request. Chelsea is very close with her stepmother, as Randy and Rita have been married since Chelsea was pregnant with her oldest daughter, Aubree, who turned 13 in September 2022.

Randy joined the trio at Rita’s store to help Cole assemble some shelving.

“Chelsea’s dad and I get along real well,” Cole said in confessional while assembling the shelving with Randy, “We like the same things. He loves to grill and make barbecue, and I like to eat it. It’s a match made in heaven.”

Randy has not had as smooth of a relationship with all of Chelsea’s ex’s, especially her daughter Aubree’s father, Adam Lind. Randy spoke out about Lind’s treatment of his daughter (including cheating on her and sending her scathing text messages) while the two were in a relationship, which he referred to as “mental abuse”. Randy said in a public speaking engagement, “Mental abuse leaves bruises that nobody can see and I think it’s probably far harder to recover from and lasts a long, long time.”

Luckily, Chelsea found her way to her current husband Cole, whom Randy referred to as Chelsea’s “happily ever after”.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Randy is set to appear in several episodes of “Down Home Fab”‘s first season, which airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern time on HGTV, and is streaming on discovery+.

‘Down Home Fab’ Renewed For Season 2 After Ratings Increased 2 Weeks in a Row

The “Down Home Fab” premiere episode brought in 678,000 viewers to HGTV, a “disappointing” figure, according to The U.S. Sun. Not all hope was lost, however, as the next two episodes each saw a bump in the ratings. Episode two jumped to 850,000 viewers, and episode three saw the increase in viewership continue with 878,000.

After the third episode aired, HGTV revealed that they had made the decision to renew the freshman series for a second season, increasing its next season’s episode order to eight, after season one only having six.

HGTV shared a clip of hosts Chelsea and Cole learning the news of their show’s renewal on their official Instagram. The couple was pleasantly surprised at their midseason renewal, and it shows on their faces and in their words, with Chelsea saying, “I’m shaking, you guys don’t understand how much this means to us. I have been refreshing the ratings all day because I want to show you guys that we’re doing a good job. This means so much to us.”

