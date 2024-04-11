HGTV’s Christina Hall to Undergo Surgery Following ‘Disturbing’ Health Update

Longtime HGTV star Christina Hall says she will soon undergo oral surgery after receiving “disturbing” news about an infection that may have been harboring in her gums for years, following an injury she experienced at age 16.

On April 10, 2024, the “Christina on the Coast” star shared her health news in her Instagram Stories, calling her update “a quick PSA I think is important to share.”

Christina Hall Says Oral Infection Has Plagued Her for Years

In her Story, written in white text on a black background, Hall, 40, said a dental injury she experienced as a teenager required oral surgery.

“When I was 16, I had a tooth injury to a back molar and had to have an emergency root canal,” Hall wrote. “In 2020, my dentist saw via xray the previous root canal showed signs of being infected. So I went and had it redone.”

“Fast forward to last week,” she continued. “The infection came back…so I’ve had an infection that I have zero symptoms of lingering for years and years!! Pretty disturbing.”

“I’m taking care of it next week via explant,” Hall wrote, “but leaving an infection that long can cause all kinds of health complications. With no root you can’t feel there is a problem.”

According to the American Association of Endodonists, it’s uncommon but possible for root canals to become infected again. In most situations, per the AAE, patients undergo a “complex” endodontic retreatment procedure to remove infection and save the tooth.

In other instances, the tooth must be extracted and replaced with a dental implant or dental bridge, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Hall concluded her update by writing, “Of course since our phones listen to us I’m reading all kinds of problems with old root canal’s. If you have ever had one, go check yours asap.”

The AAE says that there’s no evidence to support widely-circulated myths about infected root canals causing illnesses elsewhere in the body, including cancer. But according to the Mayo Clinic, untreated dental infections can spread to the jaw, head and neck.

This is not the first health complication Hall has opened up about. In 2022, she shared that she was undergoing “pretty brutal” treatment for high levels of lead and mercury found in her system, according to Entertainment Tonight. She blamed the many dilapidated houses she’s toured over the years, especially on her former HGTV show “Flip or Flop,” for the chemical exposure.

In early 2023, Hall shared the results of extensive testing ordered by her doctor at Lee Regenerative Medical Institute, an alternative medicine practice in Huntington Beach, California.

“I did an expensive, super extensive panel and I got all my results back for, like, 100 different types of molds and metals and bacterias,” she wrote on Instagram. “And my highest level of toxicity came back as an abnormal amount of gut bacteria, which is like SIBO, and also parasites.”

Hall opted to stick with alternative medicine to treat her conditions, sharing, “I’m on a cleanse and a parasite cleanse and I heard it gets worse before it gets better. It’s pretty brutal, but I’m hoping at the end, I feel good.”

Hall also complained in April 2023 that she felt she was looking “really skinny” while battling digestive issues and side effects of an autoimmune disorder. She began weight training at the time in hopes of building some muscle mass.