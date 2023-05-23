HGTV Announces ‘Christina on the Coast’ Premiere Date & Time

Christina Hall is bringing her design skills to Southern California for 11 new episodes of “Christina on the Coast.” HGTV announced the 39-year-old “will embark on the next chapter” when the series returns on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. Episodes will also be available to stream at the same time on Max.

Joined by project manager James Bender and the rest of her team, Hall “will take on more clients looking for the coastal-inspired renovation of their dreams,” according to the series description.

This season, she will also become her own client.

“Now that Christina is settled in a new home closer to family and friends, the busy mom of three, author and entrepreneur also will tackle her own kitchen overhaul alongside husband Josh Hall,” the network explained in a press release. “They’ll navigate the challenges of a personal renovation, even hiring a dog whisperer to evaluate how their pet Cash is handling the upheaval at home.”

Hall rose to fame alongside her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, in “Flip or Flop.” That series ended in 2022, but she has stayed a mainstay of the network. The success of “Christina on the Coast,” which premiered in 2019, has spurred the spinoff “Christina in the Country.”

Bender shared a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming season on Instagram, with the duo wearing matching army green shirts while filming their talking heads.

“Always fun with this one,” Bender captioned the post. Hall commented, “Love when we unexpectedly match.”

To kick off the season, “Christina will design a more functional kitchen and stunning fireplace refresh for clients who want a modern update,” according to the episode description. “She’ll also add bi-fold doors for indoor-outdoor flow and repurpose a special family table into a custom bar top, all while helping her best friend Cassie plan her daughter’s first birthday party.”

Throughout the rest of the season, she “will bring more projects to life for homeowners during the season, including a bathroom boasting champagne-colored tiles and a spa-worthy soaking tub and a main suite retreat featuring a dramatic shiplap wall built by her and James,” HGTV teased in a press release.

Christina Hall Signed a Multi-Year Deal With HGTV

Hall’s partnership with HGTV is not ending anytime soon. In March 2022, the network announced in a press release that the designer and her ex-husband both signed multi-year deals.

“Tarek and Christina are an important part of the HGTV programming strategy with their magnetic personalities and the real estate savvy that it takes to make consistently profitable renovation and design decisions,” HGTV President Jane Latman said in a press release. “We’re excited for the future and now their millions of fans can look forward to more great star-powered content.”

Christina Hall & James Bender Participate in Upcoming Series ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge | Official Trailer | Max Are you ready to live the dream? #BarbieDreamhouseChallenge is coming soon to Max and HGTV. #StreamOnMax About HBO Max: HBO Max is WarnerBrosDiscovery’s direct-to-consumer offering with 10,000 hours of curated premium content. HBO Max offers powerhouse programming for everyone in the home, bringing together HBO, a robust slate of new original series, key third-party licensed… 2023-04-12T17:41:23Z

Hall and Bender are teaming up for HGTV’s upcoming four-episode competition series, “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.”

“Punctuated by celebrity guests, pop culture history and a plethora of Barbie surprises, ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’ will be hosted by supermodel, designer, author and entrepreneur Ashley Graham and feature eight teams of HGTV superstars as they transform a Southern California home into a real-life Barbie Dreamhouse,” HGTV explained in a press release. “In the end, one passionate Barbie fan will get the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime stay in a home created for dreamers.”

The other teams include Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of “Married to Real Estate;” Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House” and Antonia Lofaso “Beachside Brawl;” Ty Pennington of “Rock the Block” and Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab;” Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin of “Farmhouse Fixer;” Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block;” Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of “100 Day Dream Home;” and Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle Williams of “Luxe for Less.”

“Teams will overhaul areas of the home with an era-specific style, such as an early 1960s atomic age kitchen, a ‘70s disco vibe for Ken’s Den and a main bedroom decked out in ‘80s glam,” according to the series description.

“Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge” is slated to be released in summer 2023.

