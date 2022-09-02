HGTV’s Christina Hall Stars in Children’s Book With Her Kids & New Husband

HGTV star Christina Hall and her family are enjoying an island adventure in real life — and in a new children’s book. Since August 30, 2022, the host of “Christina on the Coast” has been documenting an island getaway with loved ones including her three kids, new husband Josh Hall, and sister Carly Haack.

Days before heading to the tropical paradise, Haack released a new paperback book that follows her sister’s family on an ocean-themed treasure hunt.

New Book Stars Christina Hall’s 3 Kids

On August 21, Hall shared the front and back of the paperback book on her Instagram Stories, writing, “This adorable book my sister wrote is available on Amazon for $14.99. It’s our absolute fav bedtime story. Click the link sticker! @carly.haack you’re so creative!!”

Haack, who describes herself as a “research scuba diver” on her Instagram account, is a research associate at the University of California – Santa Barbara, monitoring and measuring several offshore sites and marine life including invertebrates, algae, and fish, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She worked her love of marine life into the self-published book for her two nephews and niece, titled “Taylor, Brayden, & Hudson’s Search for the Magic Pearl,” and has now made the book available to the public. The 43-page paperback chronicles the kids’ adventures as they explore different marine ecosystems while searching for a magic pearl to give their mom on her birthday.

In an August 25 Instagram post, Haack wrote about creating the publication, calling it “definitely imperfect” but sharing that she loved writing and digitally illustrating the book.

“The story is about Taylor, Brayden, and Hudson traveling through different marine ecosystems- including wetlands, tide pools, and the deep sea- in search of the Magic Pearl,” she wrote.

Christina’s New Husband Makes Cameo in Children’s Book

The new children’s book focuses on Christina’s three kids. She shares Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 11, with ex-husband and former “Flip or Flop” co-host Tarek El Moussa, whom she divorced in 2018. She also has three-year-old Hudson, whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead, host of “Master Mechanic” and “Celebrity IOU Joyride.” The couple was married from 2018-2021.

Though she hasn’t revealed the exact wedding date, 39-year-old Hall is now married to real estate broker Josh Hall, who makes a cameo in the new children’s book, apparently carrying a bouquet of flowers to give to his wife on her birthday. During the summer of 2022, the couple has frequently been at their vacation home in Tennessee, filming a new HGTV show called “Christina in the Country.”

The final pages of “The Search for the Magic Pearl” book feature two heartfelt notes from Haack to her family. In one, she tells her nephews and niece how grateful she is to be their aunt and able to make memories with them.

In the other, she writes, “Dear Christina, You are kind, generous, and so beautiful inside and out. I feel very lucky to be your sister, and I could not think of anymore more worthy of a lifetime of luck and happiness.”