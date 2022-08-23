Did Christina Hall & Tarek El Moussa Nix Joint Photo With Their Son?

Former HGTV couple Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa were both on-hand to kick off their son’s first day of first grade on the morning of August 23, 2022. But the former co-hosts of “Flip or Flop” opted to pose for separate photos with their seven-year-old, on the same bench outside the school.

Here’s what we know about the milestone morning…

Brayden Took Separate Photos in the Same Spot With His Parents

Brayden’s parents both shared photos on Instagram to mark the big day. They did the same on his seventh birthday three days before, but it’s not clear if they were together then; Tarek shared photos of a birthday party on August 20, while Christina shared memories of her boy over the years.

At school, however, it looks as though the parents were together with Brayden, just photographed separately. Hall shared evidence on social media that Brayden was with her the night before school started, posting a photo to her Instagram Stories of him sleeping in his bed with their dog next to him.

“Back to early bedtimes,” she wrote, “First grade starts tomorrow.”

The following morning, she uploaded a photo of Brayden in his back-to-school outfit of a gray short-sleeved Polo shirt, khaki shorts, and little Skechers workman boots. Next, she shared a photo of them sitting together on a curved bench, with Brayden by her side and holding her sleepy preschooler in her lap; she shares nearly three-year-old Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

“Someone’s excited, someone wants to be back in bed,” Hall wrote, adding a yawning emoji. Noticeably absent was her new husband Josh Hall, whom she married in early 2022, but his Instagram account shows he’s been on a guy’s getaway weekend in Tennessee, where the Halls own a vacation home and have been filming a new HGTV show, “Christina in the Country,” to premiere in late 2022.

Meanwhile, Tarek El Moussa was also on-hand for his son’s first day of first grade, along with his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, who’s expecting their first child together — a baby boy — in early 2023. The threesome took a separate photo on the same bench, and Tarek shared it to his Instagram feed.

He wrote, “Life is a wild ride and it’s crazy how time flies! I feel like yesterday my little guy was in diapers throwing food off his tray:) well… he’s out of the diapers but still throwing food lol. I’m having so much fun watching him change and grow.”

Tarek mentioned some of the pastimes they’d enjoyed over the last couple of weeks, and added, “This is just the best age and we are having so much fun! I can’t tell you how much I love being this kids dad!”

Heather, who’s been very vocal about how much she loves being a bonus mom to Brayden and his older sister Taylor, commented with multiple red hearts and shared the post in her Instagram Stories.

Hall & El Moussa’s Post-Divorce Relationship Has Been Rocky

The last time the El Moussas and Halls shared a joint photo was on May 10, at daughter Taylor’s 6th grade open house. In the post, Christina wrote, “Co-parenting 101. Kids come first.”

The harmonious moment came after a scary incident when Brayden needed emergency surgery. Hall posted that day that his health scare brought everyone together and was a “wake up call” about how important positive co-parenting is.

“Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work / co-parenting is,” she wrote. “We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part.”

She continued, “Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wake up call. In the end all the other stuff is just ‘noise,’ what matters is the kids,” and tagged Heather, Tarek, and Josh in the post.

Fans hoped it signaled a turning point for Tarek and Christina, who had originally planned to continue filming “Flip or Flop” post-divorce, but eventually it was too stressful. The couple had announced their separation in December 2016, revealing that during a “misunderstanding” at their home six months prior, police had been called but matters were worked out and no charges were filed.

In July 2021, People reported that Tarek “blew up” on set, yelling and calling his ex-wife a “washed-up loser.” Two months later, on September 14, he addressed the rumor on E’s Daily Pop, saying, “Christina and I, we’ve worked together – wow – for over 10 years now and we’ve been working together as exes for five years now. As you can imagine – you know – it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened.”

“Flip or Flop” was canceled in early 2022. Christina has been filming “Christina on the Coast” for HGTV along with her spin-off series in Tennessee, while Tarek and Heather film a new show, “The Flipping El Moussas,” due to premiere on the network in early 2023.