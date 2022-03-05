HGTV Announces Its Future with ‘Flip or Flop’ Stars Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa

“Flip or Flop” fans can expect to see more of hosts Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa. The former spouses signed multi-year deals with HGTV, the network announced on March 3, 2022.

“Tarek and Christina are an important part of the HGTV programming strategy with their magnetic personalities and the real estate savvy that it takes to make consistently profitable renovation and design decisions,” the President of HGTV, Jane Latman, said in a press release. “We’re excited for the future and now their millions of fans can look forward to more great star-powered content.”

Haack and El Moussa split in 2016, but continued to co-star on “Flip or Flop.” They share daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6.

Both have moved on since the split, with Haack welcoming son Hudson, 2, with her second husband, “Celebrity IOU Joyride” star Ant Anstead. She is currently engaged to Joshua Hall.

El Moussa wed “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young in October 2021.

HGTV Announces the Return of Haack & El Moussa’s Solo Series

HGTV announced new episodes of Haack and El Moussa’s respective solo series.

Haack’s docuseries “Christina on the Coast,” is slated to return in late 2022. According to its description, “the new season will focus on the busy mom of three as she faces relatable, everyday challenges, while also managing a booming design business and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.”

The 38-year-old shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Well, the day has come. I can finally share that Christina on the Coast has been picked up for more episodes coming your way in 2022! I’m super excited to get back to work and show you all the amazing renovations we have lined up!”

“Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa” is slated to premiere in early 2023. According to HGTV, the new season “will feature the newly remarried real estate and house flipping expert—and active dad of two—as he spends another season coaching and mentoring first-time flippers.”

As the 40-year-old wrote in his Instagram story, “So many exciting things planned for the future.”

El Moussa & Haack Made Headlines in 2021 for an On-Set Fight

El Moussa and Haack made headlines in July 2021, with TMZ reporting the exes fought on the set of “Flip or Flop.”

According to the publication’s account, he went on a “verbal tirade” against Haack, calling her a “washed-up loser.” The outlet’s “production sources” reported El Moussa proclaimed he is “winning” and his fiancee, Heather Rae Young, is “younger and richer.”

El Moussa addressed the incident during a September 2021 appearance on “Daily Pop.”

“Christina and I, we’ve worked together – wow – for over 10 years now and we’ve been working together as exes for five years now,” he told the hosts. “As you can imagine – you know – it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened.”

The father-of-two continued, “Honestly, since we got in that disagreement a few months back I just decided that moving forward, never again. Like, I never want to go through that again. I never want her to go through that again. And I know one day our kids are going to be older and I want them to know we care about each other. We support each other. And that’s really important to me.”

New episodes of “Flip or Flop” air on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

READ NEXT: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Married to Real Estate’ Stars Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Discuss Their HGTV Shows & More

