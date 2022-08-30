Christina Hall’s Latest Addition Is a ‘Dream’ Come True

Christina Hall has welcomed new additions to her country home: chickens!

Geotagging Leipers Fork, Tennessee, the HGTV star shared a photo of her feathery friends on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Dreams do come true- chickens [chicken emoji] for our brand new chicken coop!! Can’t wait for some [egg emoji] [egg in frying pan emoji]!”

In the comments, the “Christina on the Coast” star revealed she purchased the breed Silkie.

Hall is based out of California, but in 2021, she purchased a second home in Tennessee. She lives there with her husband Josh and her three children. The 39-year-old shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 7, with Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, 2, with Ant Anstead.

Some of her followers were quick to remind Hall of the time she chased chickens on “Flip or Flop.”

“I knew you were awesome when you caught that chicken with your bare hands on flip or flop! [chicken emoji]” wrote on fan.

Another added, “Congrats, you’ve come a long way! I recall an episode where you and Tarek had to round up chickens or birds and you were so cute and hilarious trying to catch them [laughing emoji].”

A Trip to Tennessee Inspired Hall to Buy Her Vacation Home

Hall was inspired to buy her vacation home after taking a trip to Tennessee with her older kids, People reported.

“Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice,” she told the publication. “Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents’ farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land.”

“I love taking the kids to the country restaurants and listening to live music,” Hall added. “All the restaurants are so kid-friendly, which I love as well.”

Hall loved the area so much that when she returned for a solo trip on New Year’s Eve, she decided to look at real estate. She closed on the “modern farmhouse” that sat on 23 acres of land in early 2021, returning with her kids that April for Easter.

Hall to Star in Spinoff ‘Christina in the Country’

Hall will star in the upcoming spinoff, “Christina in the Country.”

The six-episode series “will follow Christina on her bold next chapter as she expands her design business across the country and puts down roots at her second home—a Tennessee farm,” according to a press release. “Now, Christina, who always lived an active, outdoor lifestyle in Southern California, will create even more life-long memories with her three children and husband Josh Hall in Tennessee.”

“I am so excited and grateful ‘Christina in the Country’ has officially been picked up,” Hall said in the announcement. “I love that I get the best of both worlds—the coast and the country. It’s an incredible opportunity to get to work in Tennessee, our home away from home.”

The production company Hall formed with her husband, Unbroken Productions, will co-produce the series.

“Christina in the Country” is slated to premiere in late 2022.

