Christina Haack to Star in New HGTV Series

Christina Haack is trading in her coastal life, at least part-time, for life in the country. The “Christina on the Coast” star will star in a new HGTV spinoff, “Christina in the Country.”

The new series “will follow Christina on her bold next chapter as she expands her design business across the country and puts down roots at her second home—a Tennessee farm,” HGTV announced. “Now, Christina, who always lived an active, outdoor lifestyle in Southern California, will create even more life-long memories with her three children and husband Josh Hall in Tennessee.”

“Christina in the Country” will be Haack’s second solo outing for HGTV, having signed a multi-year deal with the network in March 2022. She rose to fame alongside her then-husband Tarek El Moussa on “Flip or Flop,” which ended its 10-season run in March 2022.

“I am so excited and grateful ‘Christina in the Country’ has officially been picked up,” the 38-year-old said in a press release. “I love that I get the best of both worlds—the coast and the country. It’s an incredible opportunity to get to work in Tennessee, our home away from home.”

The six-episode docuseries is slated for a late 2022 release. “Christina on the Coast” is also set to return with new episodes later this year.

“Christina has captivated millions of passionate fans with her West Coast life in three seasons of ‘Christina on the Coast,’” HGTV’s Vice President of Programming, Katie Ruttan-Daigle, said in a press release. “Now she’s ready to share new family adventures and stunning design and renovation projects set in the beautiful Tennessee countryside. We can’t wait to see what’s next for her in ‘Christina in the Country.’”

Haack Secretly Wed Josh Hall

Haack secretly wed her realtor fiancé Josh Hall, numerous outlets confirmed on April 5, 2022. TMZ broke the news, revealing the couple “tied the knot in California sometime over the last 6 months.” The outlet reported that they are planning “an intimate ceremony with close friends and family” soon.

The newlyweds went public with their relationship in July 2021, but as Haack revealed on Instagram, they have been dating since at least March 2021. They announced their engagement on Instagram in September 2021.

While they have yet to publicly address their nuptials, Haack has updated her name on Instagram to read, “Christina Hall.”

This is Haack’s third marriage, also previously married to “Celebrity IOU Joyride” host Ant Anstead. She has three children, a daughter Taylor, 11, and a son Brayden, 6, with El Moussa and a son Hudson, 2, with Anstead.

Haack & Hall Started a Production Company

Haack and Hall are now partners in life and in business, starting their own production company “Unbroken Productions.” The mother-of-three announced the new business venture in a March 2022 Instagram post.

As she revealed, they have “joined forces” with Brian Balthazar of “Balthazar Entertainment” and Glass Entertainment Group.

“Having my own production company to produce what I want has always been a huge dream!” Haack wrote. “I love that I have the most hard working / creative partner in Josh and we have this amazing team to create content with. I am so grateful for this new opportunity. We can’t wait to co-produce Christina on the coast season 4 for @hgtv as well as some brand new shows!!”

