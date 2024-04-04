Jenny & Dave Marrs Celebrate Each Other During Relationship Milestone

HGTV stars Jenny and Dave Marrs met shortly after graduating college, and have been inseparable since. Now, the couple took time out of their days on April 2 to honor their 19th wedding anniversary.

“19 years today! 19 years since we said “I do”. Without a doubt, the best decision I’ve ever made. God blessed me with an adventurous, kind, loving, and crazy beautiful wife! Thank you for all the wonderful memories @jennymarrs. I can’t wait for the next 19!” Dave captioned his Instagram post, which included a series of recent photos of Jenny.

Jenny opted to share a photo from their wedding day, writing in her caption, “Nineteen years ago today, two kids stood before God and their family and friends and committed to carry one another through the valleys and dance together on the mountaintops.”

HGTV Stars Celebrate Jenny & Dave Marrses’ Relationship

Jenny didn’t only look back at her and Dave’s wedding day in her caption, but also wrote about what their relationship looked like to her now, 19 years later. “Fast forward nineteen years, the bride wakes early to find her groom already at work in his shop. With several deadlines looming, he puts in extra early morning and late night hours without complaint. As their five little ones make their way downstairs, he comes inside and helps brush out tangles and pack lunches and pour cereal alongside his bride. He serves, he loves tangibly, he lives out those long-ago spoken words and her heart is full of gratitude and awe of this life they’ve created together: this messy, grace-soaked, too-busy-at-times, laughter-filled, abundantly blessed life,” Jenny wrote in her post.

Many HGTV stars took to the Marrs couple’s comment sections to share their well-wishes with the couple.

“I love your love! Happy anniversary!” Alison Victoria (“Windy City Rehab”) wrote on Jenny’s post.

“Happy Anniversary you two!!!!! 😘 😘,” Mary Tjon Joe Pin (“Going for Sold”) added.

“Happy anniversary to you both ❤,” Sarah Baeumler (“Renovation Island”) commented on Dave’s post, with her “Battle on the Beach” co-star Ty Pennington writing, “Congrats you guys 🙌❤.”

Jenny & Dave Marrs Went on a ‘Treacherous’ Journey

The Marrses’ anniversary lined up perfectly with the premiere of a new episode of their spinoff series “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano”, which airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern on HGTV.

Jenny paid tribute to the new episode in another April 2 post of hers, where she detailed the “treacherous” journey she and Dave would have to make to arrive at a marble quarry that they were visiting for their villa renovation project.

While Jenny previously admitted that the drive gave her a “minor panic attack”, she detailed the trip in her caption, writing, “Tonight, you’ll watch as we literally drive up a terrifying road with bald tires, steep drop-offs and our babies in the backseat. My palms were sweaty and prayers were muttered nonstop on that long drive. But, like many of our adventures and struggles in this life, God was ever faithful and when we reached the marble quarry in Carrara, we all stood awestruck by the astounding beauty around us. This was a once-in-a-lifetime (because I’ll never, ever drive on that road again) experience that we all count as one of the highlights of our summer.”

