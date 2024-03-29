Jenny Marrs Had a ‘Minor Panic Attack’ While Filming HGTV Show

HGTV stars Jenny and Dave Marrs went live on Instagram on March 27 following the release of the third episode of their “Fixer to Fabulous” spinoff miniseries “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano”, which sees them renovating a centuries-old villa in the Tuscan countryside for their friends.

During the live, Dave began to ask viewers a question about the series when Jenny realized he was talking about an episode that hadn’t aired yet. He started to say, “What did everyone think of Jenny asking when the marble-“

“No, no, that’s next week,” Jenny said, cutting Dave off from spoiling a future episode. “We never get to watch the episodes early, but our production company actually sent us next week’s episode because I’m a little nervous about it because I might have had a minor panic attack on the drive up to the marble quarry because it was dangerous. But you’ll see it next week, don’t worry.”

The Marrs Family Made it to the Marble Quarry

Fans got to see a sneak peek clip of Jenny’s “panic attack” in the premiere episode of “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano”. During the clip, Jenny was in the passenger seat of a car, with tears in her eyes as she said, “I don’t feel like we should keep going.”

While fans will have to wait until the new episode airs on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 8 p.m. Eastern to see the full scene, however Jenny did reveal that the Marrs family arrived safely at the Carrara marble quarry in a July 2023 Instagram post.

“The drive to the marble quarry was harrowing. I was pretty terrified as we zig-zagged up the narrow roads with the edge of a cliff at our side. Several times, we had to stop quickly to avoid an oncoming vehicle coming straight at us. With very little wiggle room, Dave would maneuver our large van as tightly against the rock face as possible, allowing the other car (or large truck) to squeeze past,” Jenny wrote in her post’s caption. She went on to add that the roads were slick from rain, there was nowhere to turn around, and her children were in the car, all of which added to her stress levels during the trip.

Jenny Marrs Shares a Deleted Scene From ‘Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano’

Jenny previously shared a deleted scene from “Italiano” on Instagram, in which Dave had to use the bathroom after eating too many figs from a fig tree he found at their worksite. Now, Jenny has shared another deleted scene in a March 28 Instagram post.

“Today, Dave and I are going to sneak away, we are going to join up with one of [our client and friend] Rebecca’s wine tours,” Jenny said in the deleted scene. During the tour, Jenny and Dave drew comparisons between the estate they were visiting for a wine and cheese tasting and the property they’re renovating for Rebecca and her husband Pierre, Campo Sasso. The couple also gathered inspiration for their renovation while at the tasting.

“I remember the very first tour we took with Rebecca, we visited an Italian countess and ate lunch in her home as she shared stories of her family, the wines they produced and the land they have cultivated for hundreds of years,” Jenny wrote in her post’s caption. “The connection to the land, to one another, to the past and to the beauty of sharing bread and wine around the table resonates so deeply with my soul. 🤍.”

