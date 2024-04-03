Tarek El Moussa Admits Divorce From Christina Hall ‘Broke Me’

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa is issuing an apology. The “Flip or Flop” and “Flipping El Moussas” star stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on April 3 and opened up about fatherhood, his battles with multiple cancers, and his divorce from Christina Hall.

When asked why he felt compelled to be so honest about his journey in his newly released book “Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunity in Distress―in Real Estate, Business, and Life”, El Moussa told host Hudson, “In a lot of ways it was an apology to my family, to my ex-wife, to my children, to my mom, to my dad, kind of to everybody. Because when you’re going through multiple cancers back to back, and your hormones are off, and you’re in surgeries, and you have no thyroid, you do things you normally wouldn’t do. Not that it’s an excuse, but I wasn’t the best guy during those years. It was real tough, but you know what really broke me honestly, was my divorce.”

Tarek El Moussa Made it To the Other Side

Play

Despite going through so many hardships in such a short time, El Moussa understands his own strength, telling Hudson that his divorce was “exponentially more difficult than every issue in my entire life put together, and somehow I got through it.”

Now, years later, Tarek is remarried to “Selling Sunset” star Heather El Moussa, and they have a child of their own, Tristan, who turned 1 year old in January 2024. Tristan has two siblings from Tarek’s marriage to Hall, Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8. Tarek spoke about all three of his children at the top of his interview with Hudson.

“[Tristan] is amazing, and he’s getting into everything. He’s running around, crawling, throwing things, opening cabinets and drawers,” Tarek said, adding that having another child in his 40s is “a different experience” than having his first children in his 20s and that he feels older and wiser and more ready to take on fatherhood.

Hudson then asked if his children played any sports, and Tarek said, “My son [Brayden] is in his first season of basketball, it’s his favorite sport. But he does jiu-jitsu, basketball, and soccer, and then my daughter Taylor is just a super athlete. She does incredible at soccer and volleyball.”

Tarek El Moussa Captured a Major Milestone on Video

While Tarek couldn’t help but brag about his children on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”, it is on his Instagram that Tarek gave fans a front-row seat to one milestone moment for baby Tristan. In a March 29 post, Tarek caught Tristan saying “Dada” for the first time.

“I can’t believe I got this on video!!! This is the first time he said Dada to me!! You guys…I’m so obsessed with my son, he’s literally the coolest little guy. I wasn’t sure how it was going to be starting over but I can tell you it’s been incredible :) I’m so in love with this boy ❤️,” Tarek wrote in his post’s caption.

