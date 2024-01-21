Jenny Marrs Feeling ‘Nostalgic’ After Major Parenting Milestone

HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” stars Dave and Jenny Marrs are devoted parents to their five children, twin sons Ben and Nathan, 13, daughters Sylvie, 12, and Charlotte, 9, and son Luke, 4. Now, Jenny is opening up to fans about her emotions while she and Dave go through a major milestone for their oldest and youngest sons.

“Yesterday, I registered my first babies for high school and my last baby for kindergarten 😭,” Jenny wrote in the caption of her January 20 Instagram post, which included a throwback photo of a younger Ben and Nathan. “In my nostalgic state, I found a letter I had written to my way-too-soon-to-be high schoolers the day after they graduated kindergarten (look at those precious babies!!). The words still ring true and make my momma heart want to cling to every single moment the next four and a half years have in store. I know they’ll fly by in a blink.”

Fans React to Jenny’s Letter to Her Sons

In her letter to her sons, Jenny wrote, “This season is so brief. You are the brink of more and more independence, you’ll continue to step out into the world and find your place in it.

She went on to remind them of what’s ahead in life, writing,”I want you to trust that you are here at this time, in this place, a part of this generation for a very important purpose.… Before I know it, you will be on another stage for yet another graduation. Next time, you will be graduating from high school and venturing further out into the world. My prayer for the next twelve years is for this to be a time where you can learn and stretch and grow and feel safe enough to make mistakes. I want you to know you have a safety net behind you; encouraging you, loving you, helping you back up when you get knocked down.”

Fans and friends reacted to Jenny’s letter, sharing their thoughts in her comment section.

“Crying! How did that happen so quickly? Such beautifully written sentiments! Sending you hugs, Mama!! ❤️,” one user wrote.

“This is so precious and intentionally written. You are such a good mother,” another user added.

“It’s heartbreaking and exciting at the same time. Time goes way too fast. When people tell you the days are long and years are short, they are so correct,” a third user commented.

Jenny Marrs Had to Be Airlifted to the Hospital When Her Twins Were Born

In her first book, “House + Love = Home”, Jenny opened up about her twin sons’ premature birth. “When I was twenty-nine weeks along, I unexpectedly went into preterm labor and, after twelve hours of medical intervention to prevent a premature delivery, I was airlifted to Little Rock because our local hospital’s NICU wasn’t equipped to care for twenty-nine-week-old preemies. As the helicopter raced through the night sky, Dave held my trembling hand while hot tears streamed down my cheeks,” Jenny wrote.

Jenny and Dave were told their twins would arrive within 24 hours of arriving at their second hospital, at 29 weeks, however under strict bedrest by her doctor, Jenny was able to delay labor for four extra weeks. The twins spent the next four weeks in the hospital, and eventually the family was able to return to their Bentonville, Arkansas home.

