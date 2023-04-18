Dave Marrs Calls Out Wife Jenny on Live TV

HGTV fans know Jenny Marrs as an interior designer and mother of five, but as her husband Dave revealed during an appearance on “Today with Hoda & Jenna,” she is not an artist.

The couple were joined by Ben and Erin Napier on the morning show. During one segment, they recreated “custom decor” inspired by projects they completed on the upcoming season of “Home Town Takeover.”

Jenny demonstrated how to make a painted bar sign, revealing on “Today” that she had an office supply store make a stencil on adhesive. She is a fan of the adhesive, explaining that it keeps the stencil in place while painting with a roller. As she admitted to host Jenna Bush Hager and guest host Reba McEntire, she is “not really a stenciler.”

“If anyone has ever seen Jenny Marrs write or draw, it’s awful,” Dave quipped during the segment.

“Terrible,” Jenny agreed. “My kids make fun of me all the time. I can make a mean palm tree, but that’s it.” She told Bush Hager that she learned how to draw a palm tree as a kid.

Their other DIY creations include a bar cart inspired by a cash wrap Dave made out of railroad ties, picnic tables decorated using tape stencils and custom cutting boards made with carbon paper and a wood burner.

Dave and Jenny rose to fame on “Fixer to Fabulous,” which premiered in 2019, renovating historic homes around their community of Bentonville, Arkansas.

Dave & Jenny Marrs Are Teaming up With Ben & Erin Napier on ‘Home Town Takeover’

The Napiers enlisted Dave and Jenny to give Fort Morgan, Colorado a “full-town renovation” in the upcoming six-episode season of “Home Town Takeover,” HGTV announced in a press release. Season 2 premieres on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

The series will follow the two couples as “they mobilize 10 all-star HGTV and Food Network talent to help complete 18 renovation projects across homes, local businesses and public spaces,” according to the series description. “The goal for the renovations, which range from refreshing a local bowling alley and revitalizing a public park to sprucing up the downtown business district and updating homes of local heroes, will be to amplify the town’s charm, build community pride and catapult Fort Morgan into a new era of limitless potential.”

As Ben and Erin previously explained on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Dave and Jenny will focus on “residential” projects while they tackle “public spaces and community projects.”

Jenny Marrs Saw a ‘Ripple Effect’ in Fort Morgan, Colorado

While discussing the upcoming season, Jenny agreed with McEntire that Fort Morgan just needed “a kickstart.”

“We kept using the term ripple effect when we were in Fort Morgan and it really was,” Jenny said on the morning show, explaining that they “couldn’t do it all” in their limited time frame. Jenny added, “We have kids, work, but we started something and the town just took it. And they went, and they kept going. And that was what was amazing.”

Jenny explained that their time in Fort Morgan showed “the best of humanity,” with Erin adding that the improvements became “infectious.”

“One building beautifies and then the next building, they get new signage. And then the next building, they paint the trim,” the “Home Town” host explained. “Everybody can’t make a huge facelift, total makeover but everybody starts doing the improvements that they can. And that makes the town feel alive again.”

READ NEXT: Ben & Erin Napier Reveal How ‘Home Town’ Really Started