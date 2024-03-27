Why Couldn’t Dave Marrs Bring His Little Truck Home From Italy?

HGTV stars Jenny and Dave Marrs are celebrating the release of their “Fixer to Fabulous” spinoff mini-series “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano”. As new episodes air weekly on HGTV, the couple decided to go live on Instagram on March 27 to talk about the first three episodes of the series and answer fan questions.

After users chimed into the live chat to ask about the status of the little truck that Dave purchased in the premiere episode, the Marrs couple explained that they couldn’t bring it back to the United States with them despite Dave’s best wishes, and went on to detail why.

“What happened to the truck?” Jenny said, reading a fan question out loud.

Dave Marrs’ Truck Was a Hit With the Whole Family

“So the truck, the Ape, importing it is a lot more expensive than I thought,” Dave explained. “So you can buy those things in Italy. I think we gave 1,500 Euro or 2,000 Euro, it was not much for the truck. And it was three times that to bring it home. So what I’m working on now is trying to figure out a way to bring a container ship of them home.”

The truck, made by the manufacturer Piaggio, is called an Ape, which is the Italian word for “bee.” Piaggio is the same company behind the Vespa scooter, which translates in English to “wasp.” The Ape is a small truck that stands on three wheels and has a small flatbed in the back.

Jenny shared a series of photos and videos of herself, Dave, and their children playing with the Ape, which had the name “Charlotta” painted on its side, in a March 14 Instagram post. “@dave.marrs isn’t one to shy away from a good investment. 😆 🛻 He has always wanted to buy a little Piaggio and I think one of the reasons he agreed to renovate this home for our friends was that it was an excuse to buy one 😆 😆 😆. This truck brought a lot of levity and joy to the job site … maybe not the most efficient thing but it’s pretty darn cute,” she wrote in her caption.

Dave Marrs is Mad at ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ Star Jonathan Knight

In the Marrses’ live video, Dave admitted that he wants to bring home a container ship full of Apes because “Jonathan [Knight] from ‘Farmhouse Fixer’, he got one. Jonathan, I’m very mad about that. And now we’ve got to figure out a way to get a container load of them over here. Because they have all kinds.”

Knight shared the news of his Ape purchase in November 2023, when he shared a photo of his light blue Ape on Instagram. “Oliver’s new toy arrived today! Don’t tell Harley it’s really for me 😂 Vintage Piaggio Ape!” Knight captioned the photo of himself and his dog Harley posing with the little truck.

Shortly after purchasing the Ape, Knight’s husband Harley Rodriguez shared his own November 2023 post featuring the little truck. “Our Ape Era 🛻 🐝 💙 🇮🇹 🤌,” Rodriguez captioned the post, which included a video of himself and Knight riding in the Ape while the song “Ridin'” by Chamillionaire played in the background.

