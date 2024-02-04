Dave Marrs Crosses 2 Items Off His Bucket List

HGTV stars Jenny and Dave Marrs were thrilled to announce their “Fixer to Fabulous” spinoff series “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano” in June 2023. At the time, the network only revealed that the new show, which sees the Marrs family travel to Italy to help their friend restore and renovate their centuries-old villa, would premiere in 2024, but now Dave is giving fans a little more information about when to expect the mini-series.

Dave shared in a February 2 Instagram post that their villa work is nearly complete, and it’s being marked as one of two bucket list items he was able to check off during his family’s latest visit to Italy.

“So, two dreams have just been checked off my bucket list,” Dave wrote in his caption. “One, working on, and helping to restore a 300+ year old villa in Italy. Two, driving an Italian Ferrari through the hillsides of Tuscany. So, this is not the red Ferrari I had pictured in my dreams, guess I should have been more specific 😂 😂 😂. But, I got to drive it with Luke. So, in the end, the dream turned out even better than I could have hoped! Can’t wait for you all to see it on Fixer to Fabulous Italiano in March!”

Fans Can’t Get Enough of Dave Marrs’ Bucket List Moment

Dave’s post made it clear that the Italian Ferrari he got to ride through the hillsides of Tuscany was not a car but a green tractor made by the company. In the second slide of his post, Dave included a video of him sitting on the tractor with his son Luke, pretending to steer while idling, and then giving Luke a big hug.

Fans appreciated Dave’s “bucket list” post, as well as the new information about “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano” and took to his comment section to share in the excitement.

“😂 Ah Dave, but a Ferrari is a Ferrari! 🙌 ,” one fan wrote before responding to themselves to add, “Just saw the second frame, that is the sweetest video I a moment between a son and his Dad ❤️.”

“Looking forward to ‘Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano’!! You do such wonderful work. Love to see you and Luke!!!” another fan added.

“Coolest Dad points for sure!!! You guys rock! Such a great team and family! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ it’s so wonderful to see good things happening to good people,” a third user commented.

Jenny Marrs Shares What She Loves Most About Italy

On February 3, Jenny shared her own post from the family’s Italy trip, a black and white photo of her and Dave’s daughter Charlotte petting some dogs and sitting on a doorstep.

“The culture of generous hospitality here in Italy is what makes me love this place so very much. The people we know and love here are generous with their words (even when I struggle to communicate), their things (we have been gifted puppy snuggles – always a highlight for Charlotte- dinners, wine, olive oil … the list goes on and on) and, most importantly, their time. La dolce vita, indeed. 🤍,” Jenny wrote.

READ NEXT: Ben & Erin Napier Announce 1st of Its Kind Festival