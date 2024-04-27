Dave Marrs Wows Fans With Foray Into Modern Design

HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” star Dave Marrs has become well-known on the network for his creative woodworking projects. Although he does not always share his projects on social media, many of the ones featured on the show fit right into his and Jenny’s traditional yet tasteful design palette, which made it all the more exciting when Dave shared a modern fire pit he created on social media in an April 25 post.

“A few weeks ago, I built this fire pit for a friend of mine out of some leftover metal. I really wanted to create something more modern than a traditional fire pit and the metal I had in the shop was the perfect material. Check out the process of making it,” Dave captioned his post, which included a still photo of the finished fire pit and a video of Dave working on the metal in his shop.

See Dave’s handiwork below.

Fans React to Dave Marrs’ Modern Design

Dave’s modern fire pit had three sides that formed a triangle base. The three sheets of metal all leaned upwards as if to form a very tall pyramid, however he left the top of the would-be pyramid open to allow for proper airflow. His first picture featured the pit in action, with logs stacked up into a tepee shape in the middle of the pit.

Fans were quick to jump into Dave’s comment section with their praise for his design and build work.

“Fab fire pit Dave, are you taking orders 😘. Yet another string to your bow! 🙌,” one fan wrote.

“So cool!! 😎 Is anything you Can’t do?!?” another fan added.

“I love the way your mind works! What an amazing piece!! 🔥,” a third user commented.

“The best thing about this is you can see the fire. So many store-bought fire pits hide most of the fire. I like to watch the flames, so this is cool,” a fourth fan added, praising the fully open face on one side of the fire pit, showing off the tepee inside in full glory.

Dave Marrs is a Skilled Craftsman

One of the last times Dave shared his own handiwork on Instagram was in January 2023 when “Fixer to Fabulous” was airing on HGTV. In a January 17 post, Dave shared a video showing off a gaming coffee table he had made, complete with three drawers that spanned the full length of the table.

“One of my favorite builds for the Danos home was this gaming table. Being in a family that loves puzzles, games, and spending time together, I knew that leaving them out all the time was not an option. These drawers easily slide in and out and can keep the games, puzzles, and good times going year round,” Dave wrote in his caption.

“Another beautiful project! We have a similar coffee table in our family room! Ours is more square and it’s actually called a map table!” one fan shared.

“What a beautiful and practical coffee table. Well done,” another user added.

