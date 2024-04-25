Egypt Sherrod Announces New Expansion of Business

HGTV stars Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson recently finished the renovation work on their shared office space, which was showcased in the February 8 episode of “Married to Real Estate”, and now only a few months later Sherrod has another update about her real estate business Indigo Road.

“Hey babies, guess what. Expanding already? Ohhhh! Indigo Road is getting bigger. We are expanding to the unit next door, can’t wait to show you the final,” Sherrod said in a video post uploaded to Instagram on April 23.

Fans Want Egypt & Mike to Be the Next Chip & Joanna Gaines

Sherrod elaborated on the expansion in her post’s caption, where she wrote, “When I prayed for GOD to increase my territory while insulating and shielding my current territory, I had no idea he would move so swiftly. 🙏🏽 🙏🏽 🙏🏽 🙏🏽 In our short 5 months of being in business, we have built a true work family, helped more clients achieve their dreams of home ownership and dream renovations. But we’ve also had to clean house a bit and draw lines in the sand. As always, I’ll be over here minding my own business, building, working and praying. 😘 😘 @indigoroadrealty.”

Fans took to the comment section to share in Sherrod’s excitement over the expansion.

“Yessss 🙌🏽 🙌🏽 👏🏽 👏🏽 🗣️ 🗣️ THIS is what I’m talking about, congratulations girl! 🥂 🥳,” one user commented.

“I so enjoy watching you and Mike on HGTV helping families and how you balance your personal life.. blessings to all your endeavors personal and professional 😊 ☮️ 🌸 💟,” another fan added.

“Congratulations! You two are such a hard working couple as you build a family legacy!👏 👏 🙏🏽,” a third fan shared.

One user made a suggestion for another future expansion of Sherrod and Jackson’s business, writing, “Indigo Road productions next !! I can see yall doing what Chip & Joanna have done !!” This user’s comment is referencing how Chip and Joanna Gaines were able to capitalize on their HGTV success and expand it into their own Magnolia Network.

Egypt Sherrod Explains Her Business’s Name

One fan commented on Sherrod’s post, “Where did the name Indigo come from?”

While Sherrod didn’t explain there, she previously opened up about the “Indigo Road” name origins in an interview with Wayfair from February 2024.

“I think when we often get to these spaces in life where things finally start to make sense for us, and we begin to understand why we had to grow through some of the rocky points in order to reach this beautiful space of wisdom and resilience,” Sherrod said. “Indigo represents wisdom and purpose, and I am in that space of my life where I can appreciate the road I’ve traveled, even the rough patches. I believe we all have a road to follow in life as well as design- so we mind as well make it beautiful! Our home impacts our mood and should reflect how we want to feel and imprint on the world- it should be our sanctuary and safe place. My personal mission is to prove that luxury, comfort and sustainable design can co-exist in a holistic way that is livable and propels your life forward.”

