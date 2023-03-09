Drew Scott Gives Fans an Update on His Son Parker

Drew Scott and his infant son, Parker James, are a couple of cuddly cuties in a carousel on Instagram. The “Property Brothers” star shared a trio of photos with the 10-month-old soundly sleeping on him.

“I guess I make a good pillow #DadDuty,” the 44-year-old captioned the post. This is not the first time Drew has shared a photo of their naps, clearly a favorite pastime for the father-and-son duo.

The post gained the attention of Parker’s uncle, Jonathan Scott, who zeroed in on the second photo. The picture shows the baby’s balled fist on his father’s face, holding up just one finger. As Drew’s twin quipped in the comments, “He has yer posh pinky!! 🤣”

The “Celebrity IOU” host and his wife, Linda Phan, welcomed their first child on May 12, 2022 – their anniversary. The couple began dating in 2010 after meeting at a Toronto Fashion Week event, reported People, before getting married in 2018. In their pregnancy announcement, they revealed they faced infertility on their way to conceiving Parker.

The “At Home with Linda & Drew Scott” hosts have not shown their son’s face, but that has not stopped the pair from sharing updates on social media.

Rapidly approaching his first birthday, Drew shared a photo on Instagram of Linda holding Parker in front of their staircase. He captioned the February post, “Update: Parker is now 1/2 the size of Linda ❤️.”

Drew Scott Says Fatherhood ‘Unlocked’ a New Side

Drew opened up about fatherhood when Entertainment Tonight visited the set of his HGTV competition series, “Brother vs. Brother” in 2022. As he told the outlet, “It unlocks a side you didn’t know you had.”

He explained to Entertainment Tonight that seeing his wife become a mother has amplified his feelings for her.

“You think you know,” the “It Takes Two” author told the publication. “I have this deep love for Linda but then, all of a sudden, that’s the shallow pool. I’m not saying shallow with Linda, I love Linda, but there’s a whole other depth to Linda and my love together with Parker. It’s amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts. It’s amazing.”

Drew & Jonathan Scott Get Animated in New Preschool Series

With Parker in mind, Drew and Jonathan have announced the upcoming release of their animated series, “Builder Brothers Dream Factory,” in a Scott Brothers Entertainment press release. The brothers have also published two picture books under the “Builder Brothers” moniker.

“In the series, the brothers are a pair of regular kids who use their extraordinary imagination, creativity, grit and heart – coupled with a big dose of TWINSPIRATION to help friends and solve problems in the neighborhood by dreaming big, really big, sometimes too big!” according to the series description. “Along with best friends Mel and Ayana, the brothers navigate the highs and lows of trying to make their world a better place, one big dream at a time.”

“This series is one of our most personal projects to-date,” Drew said the press release. “Now that we have our own kids, we are more attuned to sharing the values our own parents instilled in us, but in a fresh and familiar way that resonates with families everywhere.”

Jonathan serves as a “Bonus dad” to his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel’s two kids, he told Entertainment Tonight in 2022. The “New Girl” actress shares daughter Elsie, 7, and son Charlie, 5, with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. Jonathan and Deschanel have been dating since meeting on “Carpool Karaoke” in 2019.

“Builder Brothers Dream Factory” will premiere in Canada on the Treehouse network on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern time, according to a press release. It will also be available to stream on STACKTV.

