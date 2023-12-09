Egypt Sherrod Looks Unrecognizable in Childhood Photos

HGTV star Egypt Sherrod is throwing it back to her childhood. The “Married to Real Estate” star shared a look at her early years in a December 8 Instagram post.

“When your momma starts texting you old photos…… 😝 😝 😝,” Sherrod captioned her post. The first photo showed a school-aged Sherrod smiling at the camera with a long hair braid, a ruffle-collared white shirt, a red ribbon tied around her neck, and a brown sweater vest.

The post had four more childhood photos of the now-47-year-old host, including one of her holding a doll on the staircase in her home, another of her sitting in a cushioned chair while two women help adjust her dress, and two more school photos.

While fans didn’t recognize Sherrod right away in the photos, they did draw comparisons to some family members of hers. See the throwbacks and hear what fans are saying below below.

Fans Think Egypt Sherrod Looks Just Like Her Daughters

Fans and friends alike couldn’t get enough of Sherrod’s childhood photos, which amassed over 14,000 likes within 24 hours of the star posting them on Instagram. Many, including Sherrod’s fellow HGTV hosts, were quick to take to the comment section and point out how much Sherrod looked like her daughters Kendall and Harper, whom she shares with husband and co-host Mike Jackson.

“Omg you are adorable!!” Keith Bynum from “Bargain Block” commented, with his co-star Shea Whitfield writing, “So cute! 😍”

“❤️ ❤️ 😍 Adorable and Harper looks like her mama” Mika Kleinschmidt from “100 Day Dream Home” commented.

“Harper stole your whole face!!!!!” one fan wrote, while another commented, “God copied and pasted your face on to Harper’s 😍.”

“I see so much Kendall in these photos ❤️” another fan wrote, with a user adding, “The last pic is Kendall! Beautiful ❤️.”

Even two “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars commented on Sherrod’s post, with Kim Fields writing “❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ always beauty” and Shamea Morton adding, “My friends always been THAT GIRL 😍 🔥 🔥 🔥. Just beautiful ❤️.”

‘Married to Real Estate’ Returns in December 2023

Fans of Sherrod’s are not only excited about her childhood photos, they are also gearing up for the return of “Married to Real Estate” for its third season. HGTV ordered the third season back in March 2023, and now in a November 18 post, Jackson confirmed the premiere date for the 12 new episodes.

“🗣️IT’S OFFICIAL, SAVE THE DATE! Season 3 of ‘Married to Real Estate’ premieres Thursday, Dec. 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and available to stream the same day and time on Max®,” Jackson captioned his post.

“🙏🏾 🙏🏾 👏🏾 👏🏾 Congratulations you two ♏️!! Ain’t GOD Good‼️ 🥳 🎉 🎶 🎼 🎵 🥂,” one fan commented.

“Congratulations 🍾 🎉 🎈 🎊 That’s what ♏️ season is about!!! 🫶🏽” one fan added, also using the Scorpio zodiac emoji in their response. Sherrod and Jackson are both Scorpios, with their birthdays coming days apart in November. HGTV first revealed the premiere date in a press release issued on November 16, Sherrod’s actual birthday.

