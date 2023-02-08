Erin Napier Announces Third Book

Erin Napier is embracing her home’s imperfections in her upcoming third book, “Heirloom Rooms: Soulful Stories of Home.” The HGTV host announced on Instagram that the book will be released on October 3, 2023.

Revealing in the post that she has become “bored” of perfectly curated and styled homes, the 37-year-old wrote a collection of essays telling the lived-in stories of her house.

“We learn about when they became the new owners of Erin’s dream house from childhood in downtown Laurel, Mississippi, and explore the beautiful homes of family, friends, and projects past in photographs,” according to publisher Simon & Schuster.

In the carousel she posted to Instagram, Erin revealed she painted her book cover’s floral design.

Erin previously wrote “Make Something Good Today” in 2018 with her husband Ben. The duo rose to fame renovating homes around their community of Laurel, Mississippi on HGTV’s “Home Town.” In 2022, she released her first children’s book, “The Lantern House.”

“I hope you’ll find the stories and photos beautiful for their relatability, and that it makes you reframe the way you think of your own home,” she added on Instagram.

Erin Napier Turned to Friends Like Jenny Marrs & Drew Scott to Share Their Homes

Some of Erin’s fellow HGTV stars contributed to the book.

As she revealed in her Instagram Story, Jenny Marrs and Drew Scott were among the “friends and designers” she tapped to share their stories and self photograph “their unstaged and lived-in rooms.”

“I’m honored that she asked me to contribute to this lovely project,” Jenny wrote in her Instagram Story. “I adore the message and heart behind the book and know it will do good in the world.”

The illustrator of her children’s book, Adam Trest, also shared a look at his home, he revealed in his Instagram Story. “Think of it as a grown up version of The Lantern House,” he wrote.

Erin revealed on Instagram that her other contributors include Erica Swagler, Mallorie Rasberry, Tessa Foley, Victoria Ford, Cat Bude and Keyanna Bowen.

As she added in her Instagram Story, Erin enlisted Brooke Davis-Jefcoast to photograph many of the book’s homes. As the graphic designer wrote, “you’ve been taking pictures of our life since my wedding day. So thankful for you and your talent!”

Erin & Ben Napier Return for ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 2

Erin turned to Jenny for more than just a contribution in her new book. Erin and Ben Napier teamed up with “Fixer to Fabulous” stars Jenny and Dave Marrs for the upcoming second season of “Home Town Takeover.” The couples are helping transform Fort Morgan, Colorado, HGTV announced in a press release.

“More than 24 million people watched the transformation of Wetumpka, Alabama, during the first season of ‘Home Town Takeover,’” HGTV Executive Jane Latman said in a press release. “Now we’re doubling down by teaming up the Marrs with the Napiers, who are leading experts on small town revitalizations. We are rallying an army of HGTV stars, neighbors, friends and local leaders whose impact in Fort Morgan will benefit the community for years to come.”

Jenny marked the end of filming on Instagram in November 2022, celebrating the crew that helped pull off 18 renovations. The series is expected to premiere in early 2023, HGTV announced in a press release.

