Erin Napier Throws It Back to Her College Days

As college students flood social media with their perfectly curated dorm rooms, HGTV’s Erin Napier is throwing it back to her college aesthetic in the early aughts.

“My IG feed keeps showing me the young folks’ fancy dorm rooms, so I present for your consideration: my sophomore dorm room from the year of our Lord 2004,” she captioned an Instagram post on August 22, 2022.

The “Home Town” host adorned her room with a variety of music, movie and art posters – including ones for the films “School of Rock,” “Amélie” and “Punch Drunk Love;” the bands The Strokes and Counting Crows and the Gustav Klimt painting, “The Kiss.”

She pondered, “Do people still buy movie posters?”

The room also featured a paper lantern, a tiny floral rug and decorative lights hanging from the window.

“I bought that paper lantern in Haight-Ashbury in San Francisco the summer before freshman year, bedding from Target, rug from Dirt Cheap,” the designer continued. “I would lay in that twin bed and talk on the phone to Ben Napier till 4:00 am after he dropped me off for the night. Have fun, you college kids!”

Erin shared “easter eggs” to her Instagram Story, revealing she had photos of her now-husband on her headboard and desk. She also had the June 2004 issue of Spin magazine taped to her wall.

Before becoming household names for renovating homes in their community of Laurel, Mississippi, the Napiers attended The University of Mississippi. According to her Alumni Profile, Erin graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and Ben received a bachelor’s degree in history.

The Napiers Are Set to Make Acting Debut in Christmas Movie

The Napiers are set to make their acting debut in the upcoming holiday film, “A Christmas Open House,” according to Variety.

The film follows “The Bold Type” actress Katie Stevens as she enlists the help of “The Baker and the Beauty” actor Victor Rasuk to sell her mom’s home. The “Home Town Kickstart” stars will play Sarah and Henry Wright.

“Ben and Erin Napier told us how much they love Christmas and Christmas movies, and how excited they would be to participate, so we developed an opportunity for them,” Kathleen Finch, chairman and chief content officer of US Networks Group at Warner Bros. Discovery, told the publication.

According to Variety, the official description for “A Christmas Open House” is:

“Melissa Norwood (Katie Stevens) is an ambitious Atlanta property stager who teams with her old high school crush, David Phelps (Victor Rasuk), to sell her newly married mom’s home in their small Georgia home town. The place is cozy but hasn’t been updated in decades, so the two join up to renovate the place before a couple of wealthy potential buyers are due to see the house on Christmas Eve. Melissa would love to spend a portion of her budget on a few custom projects created by a unique couple, Henry and Sarah Wright (Ben and Erin Napier), who are gifted at small town home restoration and appreciate the legacy of a family home. Henry is a master woodworker and custom furniture builder, and Sarah is an artist with an expertise in color and transformative design choices. As Christmas approaches and the tensions grow, so does a romantic relationship between Melissa and David, but the fact that Melissa intends to return to Atlanta and start her own business with the cash she will get from the property sale, while David has no intention of leaving his home town, could be a deal breaker for their new relationship.”

“A Christmas Open House” will premiere on Discovery+ on Friday, November 11, 2022.

The Napiers Team up With Jenny & Dave Marrs on ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 2

The Napiers are teaming up with “Fixer to Fabulous” stars Jenny and Dave Marrs for season 2 of “Home Town Takeover.”

“Here we go again! Fort Morgan, Colorado is getting a #HomeTownTakeover for season 2, and Jenny and Dave are going to help us carry the load so we can do more without losing our collective sanity,” Erin announced on Instagram. “BLESS Y’ALL MARRSES. See it on @hgtv in 2023!”

Jenny commented, “amen to carrying the load! We’ve got this!!” Her husband, who is originally from Colorado, added, “So excited!!!”

“In this ambitious and innovative renovation series, Erin and Ben lead a team of renovation pros as they takeover and makeover an entire small town,” according to the series description.

“Home Town Takeover” premiered in May 2021, with the Napiers helping revitalize the community of Wetumpka, Alabama.

