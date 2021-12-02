‘Home Town’ Season 6 Premiere Date & Time: When Will It Be Released?

“Home Town” is back. The hit HGTV series will return for its sixth season on December 26, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

This season will once again document Ben and Erin Napier as they “use their artistic vision and genuine passion for restoration to turn worn properties into treasured homes for their fellow residents in Laurel, Mississippi,” according to the press release. It added, “Several small business owners will be the beneficiaries of their extraordinary talent and skills.”

The couple will also share their own project with fans: the renovation of their new farmhouse.

The Napiers made their HGTV debut when “Home Town” premiered in 2016. Since then they have welcomed two daughters – Helen, 3, and Mae, 6 months – and spurred several successful spinoff series.

When the season kicks off, the Napiers will help a man from Ben’s time as a youth minister – Jemarcus. According to HGTV, the hopeful homeowner is “an athlete, coach and mentor.”

“While Ben and Erin find two great houses that fit Jemarcus’ personal style, he must choose which property suits him best — a home with a big kitchen or one that’s brimming with Laurel craftsman charm,” according to the episode description. “It will be a powerful and emotional reveal for this first time homeowner.”

Filming began in October, as Erin revealed on Instagram. Sharing a photo from the set, she wrote, “#hgtvhometown, day one of season SIX! thank you so much for watching so we get to keep making this very special show together. thank you times a million!!”

’Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop” Will Air the Same Day

The holiday special, “Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop,” will air on HGTV the same day, at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. Fans wanting early access to the special can find it on discovery+.

It will follow the format of “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” and invite four celebrities into Ben’s workshop.

“Ben will get holly jolly when he welcomes father-daughter duo Captain Sig and Mandy Hansen from Discovery Channel’s ‘Deadliest Catch’ to make special wood creations just in time for Christmas, including a brand new mantle for the workshop that honors the Hansens’ Norwegian heritage,” the network announced. “Mandy also will work with Ben’s wife and ‘Home Town’ co-star Erin to give the shop a seasonal overhaul.”

He will also welcome dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife, “Design Star Next Gen” host Allison Holker Boss. According to the press release, they will help “build an interactive wall display for a local children’s center play space. To further spread holiday cheer, tWitch and Allison will deck the halls of the children’s center with Erin in preparation for a special celebration.”

The Napiers Announced New Spinoff ‘Home Town Kickoff’





Play



Video Video related to ‘home town’ season 6 premiere date & time: when will it be released? 2021-12-02T07:43:52-05:00

The Napiers recently announced a new series in their HGTV franchise: “Home Town Kickstart Presented by People.” The series is set to premiere in 2022.

After the success of “Home Town Takeover,” the couple is focusing on six more communities that submitted for the revitalization effort: Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia and Minden, Louisiana.

In the new series, the Napiers will serve in a supportive role. “We see the positive impact of this small town renaissance every day in Laurel,” Erin said in a press release. “Ben and I can’t wait to share all we’ve learned with our fellow HGTV experts so they can help these communities achieve their goals.”

Those experts include Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of “The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project;” Ty Pennington of “Rock the Block;” Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House” and Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab,” according to a press release.

The series will take a three-pronged approach with each town: “refresh the home of local hero, give a small business a beautiful upgrade and reinvigorate a public space to enhance the residents’ quality of life and engender community pride,” the announcement explained.

People magazine will share additional stories on the towns and their residents.

READ NEXT: Is ‘No Demo Reno’ Returning for Another Season?