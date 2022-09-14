Jenny & Dave Marrs’ Family Mourns Another Loss on Farm

Just months after the death of Larry the llama, Jenny and Dave Marrs are mourning the loss of another animal on their farm. In a September 4, 2022, post on Instagram, Jenny revealed one of the family’s sheep, Sunny, died.

The HGTV star shared a video montage of the late sheep, captioning the video, “This place and these animals have brought us so much goodness and joy. Yet, the reality of this life we have chosen is that there are hard, hard days too. Yesterday was pretty brutal.”

The “Fixer to Fabulous” host documented Sunny’s week-long health battle on social media. On August 29, 2022, she revealed in her Instagram Story that he contracted a parasite from a local deer.

“Sunny, you were so loved, buddy,” Jenny continued her tribute. “You were Char’s favorite because of how friendly you were, how big and silly your beard was and the fact that you loved apples. I’m so thankful she was able to feed you your favorite treat one last time before you left us. You fought so hard and we did too. We hated to say goodbye. I’m trusting that even while we are here, sitting in our sorrow, you are grazing in the most abundant pasture alongside your old pal, Larry. Rest In Peace, sweet boy.”

As Jenny often documented, her daughter Charlotte, 8, aided with Sunny’s care.

“I can’t tell you all how much it means that you’ve been praying for Sunny and our family…Char is out little animal lover and was alongside me the entire fight for Sunny to recover,” she added in her Instagram Story. “She is taking his loss really hard. It is a sad day here. If you would, say a prayer for her little heart.”

Jenny Was Flooded With Condolence Messages

The “Rock the Block” alum was flooded with condolence messages in her comment section.

Among them was “Farmhouse Fixer” star Jonathan Knight. He wrote, “The love we give our animals comes back ten fold… always heartbreaking when they are sick or pass on from this amazing world. Sending you all a great big hug!”

Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town added, “Oh, I’m so sorry!! [heart and praying hands emojis].”

The Marrs Family’s Llama Died in March 2022

The Marrs family lost their llama in March 2022. Jenny memorialized Larry at the time, paying tribute on Instagram to his “goofy smile” and “lopsided gallop.”

“You fought so hard,” Jenny captioned his portrait. “It was my deep privilege to spend the past week caring for you around the clock. Our entire family helped dispensing meds, giving you shots and electrolytes, hand-feeding you, praying for you and cheering you on.”

The Marrs are also parents to twins Nathan and Ben, 12, Sylvie, 10, and Luke, 3. While the whole family helped with Larry’s care, they were more cautious when it came to Sunny.

She previously revealed in her Instagram Story that they “have decided not to let Luke help care for Sunny because he still gets very, very sad over Larry’s passing. Man, I love how cute deer are but they’re brutal for our pastureland.”

Like Sunny, Larry contracted a parasite carried by whitetail deers.

Jenny responded to a question on Sunny’s post about the difficulty in preventing the parasite’s spread. She wrote, “we have the guardian dogs to keep deer out of the pasture but they end up grazing on the land around the pasture and then rain washes their droppings into the pasture. It’s impossible to prevent and so very frustrating.”

Up next, Jenny and Dave will be joining Ben and Erin Napier in the second season of “Home Town Takeover.” Together they are revitalizing the town of Fort Morgan, Colorado.

