Fans Fear ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ Over For Good After Jonathan Knight’s Cryptic Post

HGTV star Jonathan Knight is hard at work on the newest crop of episodes for “Farmhouse Fixer”, which premiered its third season on Tuesday, April 23 at 9 p.m. Eastern. While the future of the series after season three has never been confirmed either way, Knight gave fans quite the scare in a late-night May 8 Instagram post.

After Knight shared a photo with one of his production crew members and wrote about the “Last few days of filming the Farmhouse Fixer series” in his caption, fans took to the comment series to confirm if he meant the show was ending for good after its third season.

Jonathan Knight Edited His Instagram Caption

“Is this the last season? A lot of us are wondering because of the way you wrote it. 😉,” one fan wrote.

“For good or for the season?! Please don’t go Jonathannnnnnn,” another user added.

“Is the show over? No season 4??” a third fan asked, with a fourth adding, “What!!?? No more show??????”

Knight later edited his caption to clarify that these were just his, “Last few days of filming the Farmhouse Fixer series before heading out on tour!” Knight and his New Kids on the Block bandmates are preparing to hit the road for a tour across the United States during Summer 2024. While no official clarification has been made by HGTV over whether “Farmhouse Fixer” will have a fourth season, Knight’s update makes it clear that he is not closing the door on his HGTV show.

In his caption, Knight went to shout out his show’s audio engineer, Sean. “Had an out of this world year with this guy @bamonthecage. Thank you Sean for all the hours spent recording our audio! You’re much appreciated!”

Sean left a comment on Knight’s post with his own message of gratitude back, writing, “Working on your show has been the BEST!!! You, @harley.rodriguez @kristinacrestindesign and your family were such a great cast!! Our fab crew always killed it and had fun doing it!! Love you all like family! 🙌 ❤.”

Kristina Crestin Included an Easter Egg in the New Season

Knight’s co-star and designer friend Kristina Crestin took to her Instagram page the night of the April 30 episode of their show airing to show off one of the easter eggs she fit into the episode: a photo of her and Jonathan recreating the famous painting “American Gothic”, and fans loved the farmhouse touch.

“I’ve always wanted to do a riff on American Gothic and I pulled in @kt.dezign who also worked on all the interior design of this project with me to meld her photoshop and art skills. I not so patiently waited all reveal to watch Kate and Cameron’s reaction to it. They did not disappoint!” Crestin wrote.

“This was so funny, yet awesome! I’m still convinced you and Jon were an old married couple in a past life. 😂 😂,” one user commented.

“I love the work you both do, your visions and desire to preserve yet renew! And the banter and laughter just makes it even more fun. Great show and interesting projects! Looking forward to more!! 🛠️ 🤩,” another user added.

