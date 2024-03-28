HGTV Shares Update on Future of ‘Farmhouse Fixer’

HGTV announced it would be renewing its hit series “Farmhouse Fixer” starring Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin in April 2023. Now the network has given a new update on the New England-based series, in a March 27 Instagram post, unveiling a premiere date for the eight-episode season 3.

“🚨 This iconic duo is BACK for Season 3 of #FarmhouseFixer. 🚨The fun begins Tuesday, April 23 at 9|8c. 🚜 🏡,” the network captioned a photo of Knight and Crestin, confirming the April 23 at 9 p.m. Eastern premiere date.

A March 27 press release from the network confirms that the new season will see Knight and Crestin take on renovations of a lighthouse keeper’s home on an island, a former clam shack, and centuries–old farmhouses.

“An old New England farmhouse is a way of life,” Crestin said in the release, with Knight adding, “And they deserve to be saved. Kristina and I bring out the best of the old and the new for all of our clients.”

Fans & Friends React to the ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Premiere Announcement

Fans and fellow HGTV hosts alike took to the network’s announcement post to share in Knight and Crestin’s excitement.

“Yeeeeeeeehahhhhhhh!!!” wrote Kim Wolfe, with Ty Pennington adding, “🙌.”

“This will be a fun spring and summer of epic old house reveals! 💛,” the @cheapoldhouses account wrote. The network is currently working on a reboot of the “Cheap Old Houses” renovation series, which fans got to help pick the name for, landing on “Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House?” A premiere date for the reboot has yet to be announced.

“I don’t watch TV, but when I do, I watch Farmhouse Fixer! Woooo hooooooo, so excited for this!!!!” an eager fan commented.

“Can’t wait!! I just bought a 1780 farmhouse with a gorgeous barn and grounds!! Wish you would redo my farmhouse,” another fan wrote.

“Yessss! Can’t wait…you are a true gem! Wish I could get you to do my mom’s house!!! Lol,” a third fan added.

“Yesss !! Been hoping to get this news !! Love love the show and you both !!” another user shared.

According to HGTV’s press release, the season 3 premiere will include a return to the John Proctor house, known for its connection to the Salem Witch Trials. When the home is faced with water damage and black mold, Knight and Crestin will have to work to restore the 1600s home.

Kristina Crestin Judged ‘Rock the Block’ Season 5

While Knight and Crestin previously appeared on season 4 of “Rock the Block”, competing to add more value to their home than their fellow teams, Crestin returned alone to season 5 of HGTV’s hit competition series, this time as a guest judge for the Main Suite challenge.

During her appearance, Crestin noted that Knight was “feeling so left out” to miss the chance to join her, though host Ty Pennington noted he was busy with a project at home when she flew down to Treasure Island, Florida for the judging.

Although some spirited fans took to the comment section of Crestin’s March 18 post about her “Rock the Block” return to share their disappointment over her judging decision, Crestin kept a positive attitude, leaving her own comment which read, “Thank you for the kind words, there is so much behind-the-scenes in this world, and it was a fun experience, but intense !”

