‘Rock the Block’ House Sells Well Under List Price

HGTV’s hit series “Rock the Block” pits four pairs of network stars against one another as they work to renovate one of four similar houses, with the goal being to add the most value to their home.

After season 4 of the competition ended and the houses were completed in Berthoud, Colorado, the construction company behind them, Landmark Homes, listed the four homes for sale in May 2023. At the time, they had listed “Farmhouse Fixer” stars Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin’s home for $3,250,000, and according to Realtor.com, the home sold in late February 2024, at a reduced price.

The Selling Agent Speaks Out About Jonathan Knight & Kristina Crestin’s Home Selling

According to Realtor.com, Jonathan and Kristina’s home sold for $2,850,000. While this is quite a big payday, it is still $400,000 under the original listing price, which saw two price reductions in late 2023 before finally selling in February 2024.

People spoke with the selling agent, Andrea Tuell with The Group, Inc. Real Estate, who said the new homeowners were very excited to get into their new space.

“They are taking in the new move and have found some time to admire the peace and splendor of the sunrise,” Tuell told the outlet. “They have shared with me that time stands still here in the most beautiful way. I could not be more happy for their sweet family and I am grateful to have been on this journey with them!”

Jonathan and Kristina did not take home the win for their home at the end of season 4. They lost out on the top prize to Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle (from “Luxe for Less”), whose home ended up being listed for the lowest value of all four homes from the season at $3,150,000, though there are many factors out of the teams’ control that can lead to a lower price after the show ended, including exact location and view on the block.

Michel and Anthony’s home is still up for sale, currently listed at $2,895,000. Just a few doors down, Bryan and Sarah Baeumler’s home is also up for sale, currently set at $3,300,000. While these homes are up for sale, “Fix My Flip” stars Page Turner and Mitch Glew were the first to have their home close, as it sold in October 2023 for $3,200,000.

Jonathan Knight & Kristina Crestin Are Coming Back

While Jonathan missed out on the chance to judge an episode of “Rock the Block” season 5 with Kristina, the pair will be back in action soon. HGTV announced that season 3 of “Farmhouse Fixer” will premiere on Tuesday, April 23 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

“An old New England farmhouse is a way of life,” Kristina said in the premiere date announcement, with Jonathan adding, “And they deserve to be saved. Kristina and I bring out the best of the old and the new for all of our clients.”

The new season will not only see the dynamic duo taking on farmhouse renovation projects but will also feature work on a lighthouse keeper’s home, as well as a former clam shack.

