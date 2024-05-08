Drew Scott Details Worries About Baby Number 2

HGTV star Drew Scott is expecting his second baby with his wife Linda Phan. The couple revealed in April 2024 that the pregnancy was a bit of a surprise, albeit a pleasant one, and they are excited to welcome their new addition. The new baby will join Scott, Phan, and their first child, Parker, who just turned 2 on May 4, 2024.

In a May 7 interview with People, Scott opened up about how he and Linda are preparing for baby number two, and admitted that despite having experience with Parker, there may be a bit of a learning curve once his new baby arrives. “We’ve just been in planning mode. The funny thing is Parker, they’ll be about two years apart, so Parker will be 2, but I’m already forgetting a lot of, I had little tricks and little techniques and things for changing diapers efficiently and for feeding,” Scott shared.

Drew Scott Wishes His Son Parker a Happy Birthday

“I’m forgetting all of it,” Scott added. “So I think it’s going to be like a crash course again, as soon as I get into it, to figure it out. But the main thing is Linda’s such a rockstar mom and she pours so much love into Parker and the family, and I try to do the same. I just am really excited to see Parker as an older brother.”

Scott recently celebrated soon-to-be older brother Parker’s birthday in a May 4 Instagram post. The video post showed Parker playing with a toy lightsaber while the “Star Wars” theme played and a message scrolled across the screen in the style of the “Star Wars” opening sequence. “On this May the 4th, we gather to celebrate the second orbit of young Parker James Scott, a Jedi Knight in training, destined for greatness,” Scott wrote. “As the twin suns rise over the horizon, young Scott prepares to fulfill his destiny as the first-born brother. With the guidance of wise mentors and steadfast family, he will overcome any obstacle that stands in his path.”

Phan shared her own post on May 4, and included not only photos of Parker at his dinosaur-themed party but also photos of herself and Scott, with the caption sharing a message of gratitude.

“So much to celebrate today and everyday. being on this earth together. face masks that don’t fit. hand dimples… 🥰 Parky really knew when to make his entrance into this world. He teaches us so much about love ❤️ ✨,” Phan wrote.

Drew & Jonathan Scott Are Bringing a New Series to HGTV

Drew and his twin brother Jonathan Scott have a lot to celebrate. Not only is Drew bringing another child into the world, but the Property Brothers are bringing another show to HGTV, too.

The pair announced the premiere date (June 5 at 9 p.m. Eastern) for their new series “Backed by the Bros” in an April 15 Instagram post. According to the post, the Brothers are “putting their professional reputations, connections, and resources on the line to help property investors who are in over their heads. Will the investors take Drew and Jonathan’s advice…or go rogue?”

