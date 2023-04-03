HGTV Reveals Fate of ‘Farmhouse Fixer’

HGTV announced the status of Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin’s show “Farmhouse Fixer” early in the morning on April 3, 2023, revealing that the hit show has been picked up for a third season. The next season of “Farmhouse Fixer” will include eight new episodes, and will premiere sometime in 2024.

According to HGTV’s press release, season two of the New England-based renovation show drew in over 15 million viewers, which contributed to the renewal decision. HGTV’s Head of Content Loren Ruch also spoke about the decision, saying “Jonathan Knight has captivated a loyal audience of farmhouse fanatics who dream of owning and restoring a historic property of their own. This new order for ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ will spotlight his incredible passion to save even more of these centuries-old homes.”

Jonathan Knight & Kristina Crestin Are Frontrunners on ‘Rock the Block’ Season 4

In addition to getting the good “Farmhouse Fixer” news, April 3 also sees Knight and Crestin appearing in the penultimate episode of season four of “Rock the Block”, HGTV’s star-studded renovation competition show. Prior to this episode, Knight and Crestin have made a name for themselves as frontrunners in the competition to add the most value of their competitors to their identical $1.9 million home in Berthoud, Colorado using their $250,000 budget.

Knight and Crestin’s won the first weekly challenge of the season when guest judges Jenny and Dave Marrs chose their kitchen space over their competitors, and they cemented their frontrunner status when they became the first team to win a second weekly challenge in episode four. Their second win was made all the more impressive by the fact that Knight had to miss three days of filming, leaving Crestin to execute the pair’s vision alone. Going into the fifth episode’s Exterior face-off, Knight and Crestin lead the pack with two weekly wins, while two teams (Page Turner and Mitch Glew from “Fix My Flip” and Michel Boyd and Anthony Elle from “Luxe for Less”) each have one win, and Bryan and Sarah Baeumler trail behind, still hoping to secure their first win.

The grand prize is anybody’s for the taking, as it is judged based on how much value is added to the appraised home as a whole at the end of the competition, and season two’s champions Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (who will be back to judge in episode five this season) won the whole show without winning a single weekly challenge.

“Rock the Block” airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern time on HGTV and discovery+.

Jonathan Knight Wants a New Addition to His Family

Knight has more on his mind than just his HGTV shows, as earlier this month he shared a picture from a March 8 visit to the rodeo featuring a Dorper sheep, and tagging his husband Harley Rodriguez in the caption to say he thinks they may need to add one to their family. Knight and Rodriguez already share their farmhouse with dogs, chickens, and goats, so the addition of some sheep would not be too farfetched, however, no adoption announcements have been made by the busy couple.

Knight and Rodriguez were married in 2022 after getting engaged in 2016 after dating for many years prior. In 2015, they appeared on season 26 of “The Amazing Race”, going out in episode three.

