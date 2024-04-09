Filming Wraps for New Season of ‘Battle on the Beach’

HGTV announced a new season of “Battle on the Beach” in February 2024, which began filming that month in Oak Island, North Carolina. Now, in an April 2024 update from the show’s mentors Taniya Nayak, Ty Pennington, and Alison Victoria, fans have learned that the season has wrapped filming.

“THAT’S A WRAP photo dump #Battleonthebeach Just completed season 4 with some of my most favorite people! Laughs, competition, renovation, and ofcourse some drama! Can’t wait for you guys to see it! Premiering in June!” Nayak wrote in an April 5 Instagram post, giving followers the first hint at the season’s premiere date, which has not yet been announced by the network.

Fans Can’t Wait For ‘Battle on the Beach’ Season 4

Nayak’s post was filled with behind-the-scenes photos from the “Battle on the Beach” set, most of which featured herself, Pennington, and Victoria. Pennington shared one photo of the trio in his own April 5 post to commemorate the end of filming. He wrote of the new season, “You know it’s gonna be good when you feel like family. Huge shoutout to the amazing cast and crew (you know who you are!) 🙌🏼 Can’t wait for everyone to see this season! #Whoop and #thankyou #oakislandnc for having us. Can’t wait to come back !!!”

Victoria shared a full set of photos as well on April 7, writing in her caption, “That’s a wrap… and here’s my photo dump of some of my favs from #BattleontheBeach! How lucky are we @thetypennington @taniyanayak to call this work? We get to do what we love with the People we love…and then share it all with millions of you? Get ready for the best and biggest season yet coming so so soon on @hgtv!”

Fans were very excited about the new episodes being filmed and onto the editing room, and shared their thoughts in the three stars’ comment sections.

“Can’t wait to see the show. I really enjoy your work! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️,” one user commented on Nayak’s post.

“Love what you do. You are the best. Love this crew. Love every show you been on. Watch.you for years. ❤ ❤,” another user added on Pennington’s post.

“You all look like you’re having so much fun. Can’t wait for the shows!” a third fan wrote in Victoria’s comment section.

Ty Pennington Opened Up About the New Season

Pennington spoke with Heavy in March 2023 and opened up about “Battle on the Beach”. While he couldn’t spoil any of the new season, he did mention that coming into season 4 off of his first win as a mentor in season 3 gave him a new mindset. “Look, you can’t lose two in a row [and not want to win]. At some point I was going to be like, ‘Okay, so I’m just the comedic [relief]? That’s why I’m here? I’m just here for the comedy?’” Pennington said with a laugh.

As it stands, Pennington, Nayak, and Victoria are heading into season 4 with one win apiece in previous seasons, meaning the winning mentor of season 4 will be the first with two wins under their belt.

Pennington went on to say what he looks for in a team on “Battle on the Beach” and how he approaches being a mentor. He told Heavy, “You have to get a team that’s willing to work really hard, but most importantly too […] because of the experience and the seasoning I’ve gone through you kind of have to say, I can just really guide a team to know how to pace yourself. Because what will happen is you get burnt out on these things. You’ve got to remember, six weeks. How you’re feeling on the fifth week is a lot different than how you’re feeling on the first week. And so you have to pace your energy.”

