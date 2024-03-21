Ty Pennington Talks ‘Battle on the Beach’ Season 4: EXCLUSIVE

HGTV announced the fate of the hit design competition show “Battle on the Beach” in February 2024, sharing that the series would be returning for a fourth season, set to air in Summer 2024.

Season 3 ended with the first victory for coach Ty Pennington, who is now tied with his fellow mentors Alison Victoria and Taniya Nayak at one win apiece. Pennington caught up with Heavy in March 2024 about all things HGTV and his series of commercials to promote Caesars Slots’ mobile gaming app, and during the interview, Pennington dished about filming the upcoming season, which is currently in production in North Carolina, fresh off of his first win.

“Definitely winning has changed my [mindset]. Look, you can’t lose two in a row [and not want to win]. At some point I was going to be like, ‘Okay, so I’m just the comedic [relief]? That’s why I’m here? I’m just here for the comedy?’” Pennington joked.

Ty Pennington Shares What it Takes to Win ‘Battle on the Beach’

Pennington went on to describe what it was like to be a successful “Battle on the Beach” mentor, and how he uses his over 2 decades in construction and renovation television to his advantage.

“You have to get a team that’s willing to work really hard, but most importantly too […] because of the experience and the seasoning I’ve gone through you kind of have to say, I can just really guide a team to know how to pace yourself,” Pennington told Heavy. “Because what will happen is you get burnt out on these things. You’ve got to remember, six weeks. How you’re feeling on the fifth week is a lot different than how you’re feeling on the first week. And so you have to pace your energy. That’s why the kitchen is usually the first one, because if you save that for last you would end up with one refrigerator and one table like, ‘This is all we have left.’”

Pennington’s warning for teams to pace themselves can be applied to many HGTV shows, whether or not they are a competition. “Rehab Addict” host Nicole Curtis has previously opened up about how burnout led to her show taking a hiatus, and Jenny Marrs has shared about feelings of “exhaustion” while working on the renovation for her and her husband Dave’s spin-off series “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano”.

Ty Pennington Wants to Share the Joy With His ‘Battle on the Beach’ Team

Pennington went on to tell Heavy one of his favorite aspects of filming “Battle on the Beach”.

He shared, “I love ‘Battle on the Beach’ because I’ve had so many years and built so many different houses and helped so many different families. I have proven myself as a creative thinker and doer but it’s great to mentor other people and see them, who are trying to make a name for themselves and they’ve got the passion and drive and they really want to show the world what they’re capable of. And when you get that sort of kinetic energy, especially two people that work really well together, and then you sort of try to guide them, it’s a wonderful thing to watch.”

Pennington added that as a mentor, he has a lot of expertise to offer his teams, but it’s not always about telling them exactly how to do it. “It’s about letting them discover, giving them the tools but also the joy of letting them discover how cool this could be and how they find their own way instead of saying ‘You should do this.’ […] I want to make sure the teams also have the joy of discovering and creating their own things,” he said.

