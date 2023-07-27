HGTV Makes Decision on Future of ‘The Flipping El Moussas’

The season one finale of HGTV‘s “The Flipping El Moussas” aired in April 2023, and after three months, the network has announced its decision as to whether or not the series would receive a second season.

In a July 26 press release, HGTV revealed that it was not only picking up “The Flipping El Moussas” for season two but also increasing its episode order to 14, up from season one’s 10 episodes. The series will still follow former “Flip or Flop” host Tarek El Moussa and “Selling Sunset” cast member Heather El Moussa as the husband-and-wife duo flip homes throughout the Orange County, California area. The new season is expected to premiere in early 2024.

“The new season will find Tarek and Heather Rae taking risks in the Southern California housing market and adjusting to life with a newborn,” said HGTV’s Head of Content Loren Ruch, “They will have more to juggle than ever before, bringing their millions of loyal fans who have followed their journey from the beginning along for the ride.”

Heather & Tarek El Moussa Celebrate Renewal

Heather and Tarek were quick to share their renewal news on their own Instagram pages as well. In a joint post from July 26, Heather wrote in the caption, “Ready for round 2??! Season 2 of The Flipping El Moussas is OFFICIALLY coming soon!! 🔥👏🏻👏🏻 This is the announcement that so many of you have been asking us for and we’re so excited for you guys to see an even bigger & BETTER season!!! The homes we’re flipping are crazier, we’re taking more risks, we’re being even more hands on with the design of each flip, we’re balancing our businesses with the kids and our newborn baby, and we’re bringing you along for the journey for ALL of the good, bad, or ugly 🫣”.

Heather also answered fan questions about the new season in her Instagram story on the day of the season two pickup, showing fans that filming was already underway.

One user asked, “Are you guys going to be more hands on with the interior/exterior design this season?” to which Heather replied that she and Tarek “are going to be A LOT more hands on with the design process in season 2 and it’s something we’re really excited about 🥰 🥰 🥰”.

Fans Can Expect to See More Family in Season 2 of ‘The Flipping El Moussas’

Another user chimed into Heather’s Q&A to ask, “Will we be able to see Tristan on these episodes?” referring to the newborn son that Heather was pregnant with during “The Flipping El Moussas” first season. Photos of the couple’s baby were shown during the season finale, however Heather confirmed that “Yes!! Tristan makes his first TV debut 🥺 🤍 🤍”.

Besides baby Tristan, Heather also teased that another El Moussa would be stopping by the show, as Tarek’s older sister Angelique El Moussa and her partner Brandon Hargreaves.

“So we are touring a house in Cerritos, California,” Heather said to her followers, “and we brought friends. Family and friends. So they may or may not be joining us on this project.”

“We’re joining,” Angelique added. Angelique also posted a photo of the group of four to her own Instagram story, writing “It was a family filming affair today 😆 ❤️”.

