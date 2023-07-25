HGTV Brings Fan Favorite Duo Back for New Series

Whenever the network is in need of a new series, HGTV has not been afraid to dip back into its already-established talent pool for ideas, and its latest series does just that. The network revealed in a July 24 press release that it had picked up a new renovation series, “What’s Wrong With That House?”, for an eight-episode first season, which is set to premiere Tuesday, August 15, at 10 p.m. Eastern.

“What’s Wrong With That House?” is set to involve popular home inspector Joe Mazza and his go-to designer Noel Gatts, who both appeared in the 2022 series “Home Inspector Joe” which followed Mazza as he looked through every inch of homes to make sure they were safe for years to come, providing fixes and renovations with Gatts throughout the process.

The new series will still feature Mazza’s over 20 years of construction and inspection experience, but will also include more of Gatts as she works with homeowners to stretch their budget and achieve the designs of their dreams.

“It’s like detective work when I’m climbing up on a roof, digging around underneath a house or sniffing out mold,” Mazza said, “Making a home safe for a family is always my number one priority.”

Fans React to ‘What’s Wrong With That House?’ Premiere News

HGTV shared the new series order on their Instagram page in a July 24 post, writing, “He’s BACK! Our favorite home inspector @joemazzahomeinspections is starring in an all-new series #WhatsWrongWithThatHouse?” and fans and fellow HGTV stars alike chimed into the comment section with their reactions to the new series pickup.

“That’s my dude! 💪🏼 💯” Brian Kleinschmidt of “100 Day Dream Home” wrote.

“Cannot wait👏 👏 👏 👏” another user added.

Two fans also specifically expressed their excitement to see Gatts on their screens, with comments reading, “Yay! We LOVE @noelgatts !! Her humor & personality match her epic design intel!” and, “Is @noelgatts on this show too?!?! She was so amazing on [‘Home Inspector Joe’]!! Love her 👌🏼”.

Fans also reacted to the new series in a Reddit post, with comments reading, “I enjoyed this show I hope they let the whole season run and not just a few episodes like they have been doing to other shows” and “I liked him. Still waiting for the new announcement about ‘Small Town Potential'”.

HGTV Has Changed Multiple Summer Premiere Dates

“Small Town Potential”, another new series to the network, was given a June 14 premiere date back in May 2023, however it appears this plan has been pushed, as co-host Davina Thomasula’s May 16 Instagram post announcing the new series has been edited to say that the premiere will be in August, though a formal date has not been given. Thomasula confirmed in a comment that HGTV “pushed it back a little but coming soon!”

“Small Town Potential” is not the only series to experience a schedule change from HGTV this Summer. Kim Wolfe revealed that the network had moved her “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” season two premiere from June 13 to July 23 in June 2023, however the network’s latest press release now shows this premiere slotted for August 23.

A similar push happened with season four of Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis’s “Unsellable Houses”, which has been pushed months away from a July 23 premiere to September 10.

