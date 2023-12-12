‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Teases Her ‘Really Fun’ Spinoff

Mina Starsiak Hawk has offered up a quick update on her “Good Bones“ spinoff show, which is set to debut in 2024. The show will give viewers a chance to see Starsiak Hawk as she attempts to make a name for herself after “Good Bones” ended its eight-season run in October.

On December 11, the HGTV star posted a short video to her Instagram Story which gave a little insight into her show’s progress. The video showed Starsiak Hawk in her vehicle as she spoke to the camera. “Look what we got going on today,” Starsiak Hawk said in the short video. “Some big stove in the back of this truck that I’m driving down to the lake house.”

In an October 17 episode of the “Mina AF” podcast, Starsiak Hawk revealed that she was preparing to film a spinoff of her popular HGTV series. The spinoff is described as a two-episode special following Starsiak Hawk and her husband as they renovate their new lake house. The project is based on an idea that Starsiak Hawk pitched to HGTV earlier this year.

Opening Up About Her ‘Good Bones’ Spinoff

Starsiak Hawk has had something of a resonance year in 2023. After launching her “Mina AF” podcast in January, she has opened up about many personal issues that have affected her. One issue was her family’s problem with alcohol. “I think in my family, it was again that term ‘functioning alcoholic,’” she revealed in an August 21 episode. “There was tons of problems. There was emotional stuff, physical stuff, mental stuff that was all ever-present and I didn’t really think anything of it because it was just normal.”

Leaving a positive legacy for her children has been a point of emphasis for Starsiak Hawk. During the October 17 episode of her podcast, she spoke about her spinoff project as an opportunity to build that legacy. “It’s this place that I can see in my mind that’s going to be for my family, but also for my extended family, to make these new, amazing memories.”

The HGTV star hopes that she will be able to give her children enjoyable experiences for them to cherish. “I have so many friends that I hear tell great stories about growing up at their grandparents’ lake house and running around in the woods and building forts and just being kids, and I want that for my kids,” she explained.

While filming her “Good Bones’ spinoff, Starsiak Hawk says she wanted to go back to her roots. “What I know right now is, first phase, we are filming for a two-episode spinoff, and it’s been really fun so far because Steve’s involved a lot, the kids are there a lot, MJ [Coyle] and Austin [Aynes] are there for demo, and it just kind of feels like getting back to when I started and it was just really fun and everything was joyful,” Starsiak Hawk says.

Breaking Off On Her Own

Starsiak Hawk’s tumultuous relationship with her mother, Karen E. Laine, is not exactly a secret. In fact, she has been quite candid about the difficulties that she and her mother face together. “There were definitely some challenging [moments] because my mom and I were in some of the most challenging places I felt we’ve been,” Starsiak Hawk told People.

For Starsiak Hawk, one of the most challenging aspects of filming “Good Bones” with her mother was the public perception of their relationship. “I think family business is hard enough on its own. And from what people know from the show, my mom and I are thick as thieves, best friends, and because they just don’t know anything else, they assume that’s how it’s always been. And I think a lot of people really aspire to that, so they don’t want to know other stuff, which is fine. But my mom and I have had a very rocky relationship since I have memories.”

With her “Good Bones” spinoff, Starsiak Hawk just wants to go back to doing what she does best. “While I’m sure at one point I would’ve said, ‘Never again am I doing my own show,’ I would in a heartbeat if it was something that I think I could maintain while also maintaining my sanity. “I never tried to be on TV. I didn’t apply for this, but when it was good, I’m good at it,” she admitted.