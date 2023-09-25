Mina Starsiak Hawk Celebrates Major ‘Good Bones’ Milestone

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk‘s “Good Bones” is nearing the end. While Starsiak Hawk announced that she and her mother Karen E. Laine’s series would be ending with its eighth season in August 2023, the pair are celebrating as much as they can along the way.

In a September 25 Instagram post, Starsiak Hawk and her design and renovation business Two Chicks and a Hammer shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Starsiak Hawk and Laine filming their confessionals together for the series and highlighted a very important episode in the caption, writing, “It’s hard to believe that Season 8 is already halfway over… But we’re so excited to be celebrating a HUGE milestone this week, ‘Good Bones’ 100th episode!”

Mina Starsiak Hawk Looks Back on 100 Episodes of ‘Good Bones’

Mina went on to reflect on the past decade of “Good Bones” in her Two Chicks and a Hammer caption, writing, “We’ve come a long way in the past 10 years, and Good Bones has forever changed who we are. From not being afraid to take on the worst house on the block, to the honor of building and designing houses for family and friends, we have been so privileged to be part [of] something so meaningful to so many fans over the years.”

“Good Bones” began airing on HGTV in 2016 and featured Starsiak and Laine as they worked together to renovate homes in their hometown of Indianapolis, helping revitalize neighborhoods in the city.

Three years later, Laine revealed that she would be retiring from Two Chicks and a Hammer, and as a result, wouldn’t be as active in the renovations featured on the show. Laine maintained an on-screen presence, however consulting with her daughter and working on DIY projects.

Despite over a decade in business together and eight seasons together on screen, Starsiak Hawk and Laine’s 100-episode celebration may feel slightly bittersweet, as Starsiak Hawk revealed in August 2021 that the duo was “not on good terms”. Starsiak Hawk later revealed that tensions were high during filming and that she and her mom got into a major fight while filming demolition for the season eight premiere, which the network left out of the episode’s final edit.

Fans shared bittersweet sentiments on Starsiak Hawk’s 100th-episode post, with comments saying, “So sad that you and your mom aren’t talking . Life goes fast so don’t waste time you can never get this time back !!!!” and “Such a milestone! Wishing the best for the future. It’s always bright 😎 ❤️”.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Teases a New Show in the Works

Starsiak Hawk’s post included a slideshow of behind-the-scenes photos from throughout the years on “Good Bones”, and it also featured a look at what fans can expect in the future.

“Swipe ⬅️ for some fun throwbacks and behind the scenes moments from over the years, and if you make it to the end, there’s a surprise sneak peak at what we’re cooking up for the future!” the caption read, with the final photo showing Starsiak Hawk standing alone outside being filmed in a confessional interview for some as-yet-unknown project.

Starsiak Hawk has previously floated the idea of a “Good Bones Takes the Lake” spin-off after she and her husband Steve Hawk bought a lake house earlier in the Summer, and in an August 2023 “Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz” podcast appearance, she even said she would be open to returning to “Rock the Block”, which she appeared on the inaugural season of in 2019.

While fans wait to hear more about Starsiak Hawk’s next project, they can tune into the 100th episode of “Good Bones” on Tuesday, September 26, at 9 p.m. Eastern on HGTV.

